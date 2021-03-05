Prep roundup: Whitehall girls basketball comes up short in Southern B semifinal

One by one, as Columbus coach Jeromey Burke began subbing out his starters, the smiles began appearing as the players took their seats.

A taut, tough-to-score semifinal finally turned the Cougars’ way, and it was a chance to breathe a sigh of relief.

“It was very exciting,” said Columbus senior Sawyer Wiggs, one of those sharing smiles and laughs with teammates. “The chance for my senior year to go to state is pretty impressive. We played good as a team, and I’m just glad we get to go.”

Wiggs played a big part in that.

She scored a game-high 19 points, 16 of which came in a second-half surge that allowed the Cougars to pull away.

The teams combined for just 25 first-half points — Columbus led 13-12 — but both shook off whatever ailed them in the third quarter.

Whitehall, after two straight baskets by Jada Clarkson, led 26-22 with 2:35 to play in the third before Columbus’ Payton West closed the quarter with a basket and two free throws to even it up.

West’s points were also the start of a 19-2 Columbus run that included the Cougars making eight consecutive free throws over the final 2:18.