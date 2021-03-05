Prep roundup: Whitehall girls basketball comes up short in Southern B semifinal

One by one, as Columbus coach Jeromey Burke began subbing out his starters, the smiles began appearing as the players took their seats.
A taut, tough-to-score semifinal finally turned the Cougars’ way, and it was a chance to breathe a sigh of relief.
“It was very exciting,” said Columbus senior Sawyer Wiggs, one of those sharing smiles and laughs with teammates. “The chance for my senior year to go to state is pretty impressive. We played good as a team, and I’m just glad we get to go.”
Wiggs played a big part in that.
She scored a game-high 19 points, 16 of which came in a second-half surge that allowed the Cougars to pull away.
The teams combined for just 25 first-half points — Columbus led 13-12 — but both shook off whatever ailed them in the third quarter.
Whitehall, after two straight baskets by Jada Clarkson, led 26-22 with 2:35 to play in the third before Columbus’ Payton West closed the quarter with a basket and two free throws to even it up.
West’s points were also the start of a 19-2 Columbus run that included the Cougars making eight consecutive free throws over the final 2:18.
West finished with 17 points, and she and Wiggs combined to go 11 of 25 from the floor and 12 of 16 from the foul line. Brooklyn Wyllie, another senior, added 13 rebounds and three assists.
“Last year we came here and didn’t play well, so we didn’t talk about last year one time,” Burke said. “We wanted to forget it as soon as we could. But they haven’t played like that this year so I’m happy for them.”
Jada Clarkson scored 14 points to lead Whitehall, which will play Colstrip in a loser-out game Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lockwood. Meagan Johnson contributed 12 points for the Trojans.
Also Friday:
Boys basketball
Deer Lodge 46, Bigfork 40: EUREKA — Ozzie King was high scorer with 19 points and Aidan Thompson helped with 13 as Deer Lodge rebounded from a six-point halftime deficit to down Bigfork in a Western B semifinal game. Brodey Freeman scored nine for the Wardens, who trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Vikings 18-11 the rest of the way. Isak Epperly scored 18 and Bryce Gilliard 10 for Bigfork.
St. Ignatius 71, Anaconda 47: EUREKA — Zoran LaFrombois drained 21 points and Ross McPherson tallied 16 as St. Ignatius opened a double-digit lead in the second quarter on the way to a thumping of Anaconda in a loser-out game. Isaiah Nasewtewa added nine for the Bulldogs, who led by 14 at halftime and 26 after three quarters. Eli Saltenberger led the Copperheads with 19 points and Braedon Sawyer provided 11.
Girls basketball
Eureka 64, Anaconda 50: EUREKA — Mia Sullivan Sanders had 12 points to lead the already-state-tournament-bound Copperheads, but it wasn't enough as Anaconda fell to Eureka in the Western B championship game. Kyla Bohne paced Eureka with 18 points and Reena Truman added 15. The final score was a bit misleading, as the Copperheads kept the game within striking distance for most of the way. They trailed by just two entered the fourth quarter.