Prep roundup: Twin Bridges volleyball takes down Whitehall

The Class C Twin Bridges Falcons came away with a road victory over Class B Whitehall on Tuesday night, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20.

Callie Kaiser led the Falcons attack with 13 kills and Fran Pollorena had 18 assists. Emma Konen added three aces and a pair of blocks. Ayla Janzen tallied 12 digs.

Maxine Hoagland had a team-high 12 kills for Whitehall. Haley Briggs managed three aces and 18 assists. Charity Nieskens had 19 digs for the Whitehall defense. Lindsay Briggs led the Trojans defense with five blocks.

Also Tuesday:

Volleyball

Ennis 3, Shields Valley 2: ENNIS — The Mustangs went down to the wire with Shields Valley and came away with a home victory in five sets, 15-25, 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 15-10. Paxton Fortner had a team-high six aces for Ennis. Shae Lovett racked up 14 assists and eight digs. Marlyssa Ledgerwood had 10 kills and Shelbey Klein had two blocks.

Monday:

Deer Lodge 3, Arlee 0: The Wardens cruised to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-17 victory over Arlee. Skyla Pierson led Deer Lodge with 10 kills and Mary Hansen helped along the attack with 22 assists. Pierson also had two blocks, which was a team high. Mary Hansen had four aces and Emma Johnson had 11 digs.

