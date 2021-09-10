Prep roundup: Twin Bridges volleyball battles but comes up short against White Sulphur Springs

The White Sulphur Springs Hornets took care of the Falcons in straight sets Friday, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19, for a road win in Twin Bridges.
Despite the sweep, there were moments when the match could have gone either way. But the Hornets were the ones with the answer during those critical moments.
The first set was more exciting than the 25-17 score would indicate. White Sulphur Springs jumped out to 3-1 lead. Then, down 3-2, back-to-back aces made it 4-3 Twin Bridges. The Falcons tallied five straight points, which included three aces and was 7-3 Twin, forcing a Hornets timeout.
Out of the timeout, White Sulphur Springs battled back, and was helped a by inconsistent serve-receiving and miscommunication on some passing from Twin Bridges. With the score knotted at eight, the Falcons called timeout.
Twin's woes continued out of timeout and the Hornets took the lead back before extending it to 17-10.
Keltz elected to not call timeout, and her squad was able to gather themselves made make a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to 19-17.
But the Hornets had one more run in them, this time a 6-0 run to take the game 25-17.
The second set was the only stretch of the match that was not ever in doubt, as the Hornets front row got into a nice rhythm. White Sulphur jumped out 10-4, forcing a timeout from Twin.
Down 14-7, the Falcons kept battling to chip away at the lead. They managed to get it to 17-12, but in the blink of an eye the Hornets attack pushed the lead back to 21-13.
After another Falcons timeout, the White Sulphur wasted no time in putting the second set on ice, 25-13.
Much like the first set, the Falcons could have possibly come out on top in the third if a few more bounces went their way.
The game started out back-and-forth, with neither team maintaining momentum. Twin took an 11-9 lead and forced a White Sulphur timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Falcons took the next three points to make it 14-9. Twin Bridges stretched things out to 16-11, but back-to-back attack errors allowed the Hornets to pull within three at 16-13.
After a Falcons timeout, the two teams took turns hitting the ball out of bounds to make it 17-14. And that's when the Hornets' front row kicked it into high gear again. A 6-0 White Sulphur run gave the Hornets a 20-17 lead and forced another Twin Bridges timeout.
Hornets eventually pulled away from the Falcons 25-19 to secure the match.
Callie Kaiser and Allie Dale each had a pair of kills for Twin Bridges. Kaiser led the Falcons with five aces. Ellie Meek and Emma Konen had seven and six digs, respectively. Dale had a team-high two blocks and Meek had a team-high three assists.
Also Friday:
Volleyball
Kalispell Flathead 3, Butte 2: KALISPELL — The Bulldogs pushed the Bravettes to the limit but ultimately came up just short in five sets, 25-11, 25-27, 25-18, 19-25, 15-1.1. Teagan Kennis led the Bulldogs with 10 kills. Jordyn Bolton and Brook McGrath each had 10 kills
Ennis 3, Lone Peak 0: ENNIS — The Mustangs cruised past Lone Peak in straight sets for a home victory, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19. Shelbey Klein led the way with three aces, six digs and six kills, which were all team highs. Addy Oliver also had six kills and Ennis tallied 26 as a team. Shae Lovett racked up 16 assists and Oliver had six. Lovett also had two aces and Marlyssa Ledgerwood added four digs.