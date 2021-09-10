Prep roundup: Twin Bridges volleyball battles but comes up short against White Sulphur Springs

Down 14-7, the Falcons kept battling to chip away at the lead. They managed to get it to 17-12, but in the blink of an eye the Hornets attack pushed the lead back to 21-13.

After another Falcons timeout, the White Sulphur wasted no time in putting the second set on ice, 25-13.

Much like the first set, the Falcons could have possibly come out on top in the third if a few more bounces went their way.

The game started out back-and-forth, with neither team maintaining momentum. Twin took an 11-9 lead and forced a White Sulphur timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Falcons took the next three points to make it 14-9. Twin Bridges stretched things out to 16-11, but back-to-back attack errors allowed the Hornets to pull within three at 16-13.

After a Falcons timeout, the two teams took turns hitting the ball out of bounds to make it 17-14. And that's when the Hornets' front row kicked it into high gear again. A 6-0 White Sulphur run gave the Hornets a 20-17 lead and forced another Twin Bridges timeout.

Hornets eventually pulled away from the Falcons 25-19 to secure the match.