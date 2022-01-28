Prep roundup: Twin Bridges girls basketball routs top-ranked Manhattan Christian for signature win

In the stunner of the night — perhaps not if you asked the Falcons — Allie Dale pumped in 23 points and Emma Konen chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds as the Twin Bridges girls basketball team sprinted to a 10-point lead after one quarter and 17 by halftime en route to handing the No. 1 Manhattan Christian Eagles their first defeat Friday in Twin Bridges.

"Even though it hasn't been close in the past couple years, it does kind of seem like a rivalry for us," said Twin Bridges coach Hannah Konen, whose Falcons currently sit at No. 7 in Class C. "And our girls just really wanted to pick up a big conference win tonight."

Ava Bellach paced Manhattan Christian with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Grace Aamot added eight points.

The Eagles committed 21 turrnovers, to 14 for Twin Bridges.

"The girls came out tonight, and they were ready to play with the best," Konen said. "And I'm so proud of them for that."

And to top it off, the Falcons did it in front of their home crowd.

"We haven't heard the gym that loud all year," Konen said. "There was a lot of young players there because they had cheerleading and Little Falcons Dribblers tonight, so it was definitely a little extra special having a packed gym tonight."

Also Friday:

Boys basketball

No. 2 Dillon 57, Stevensville 15: Connor Curnow was the only player in double figures with 14 points and the Beavers leapt to a 40-6 halftime lead in overwhelming the Yellowjackets. Kellan Beller scored six for Stevi.

No. 1 Manhattan Christian 69, Twin Bridges 35: Mason Venema fashioned a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Seth Amunrud added 15 points as the unbeaten Eagles bolted to a 30-9 lead after one quarter and rolled past the Falcons. Tebarek Hill added 13 points for Manhattan Christian. Reid Johnson scored 10 points and Chase Fitzpatrick eight for Twin Bridges.

No. 5 Three Forks 96, Jefferson 54: Michael O'Neil rang up 17 points to lead five players in double figures as the Wolves juggernaut kept churning with a domination of the Panthers. Austin Allen scored 15, Owen Long 14, Shane Williams 13, Finnley Tesoro 12 and Sam Tesoro nine for Three Forks. Tyler Harrington scored 19 and Trent McMaster eight for Jefferson.

Girls basketball

No. 4 Dillon 58, Stevensville 8: Ainsley Shipman scored 16 points, Sydney Petersen added 11 and Lauryn Petersen had 10 as the once-beaten Beavers jumped to a 23-4 first-quarter lead and stifled the Yellowjackets the entire game. Three players scored two points apiece for Stevi, which mustered only two second-half points.

No. 1 Jefferson 52, Three Forks 33: Rachel Van Blaricom drained 15 points, and Dakota Edmisten and Brynna Wolfe did their share with 12 apiece as the Panthers remained unbeaten by trouncing the Wolves. Jefferson led by a point after one quarter and then upped the lead to 16 at halftime. Ashlyn Swenson scored 10 and Jayden Woodland eight for Three Forks.

