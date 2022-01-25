Prep roundup: Twin Bridges girls basketball blows out Sheridan

The Falcons made quick work of the Sheridan Panthers on Tuesday night in Twin Bridges, 63-29.

The Twin Bridges girls basketball team improved to 10-1 on the season. The only loss the Class C Falcons have suffered was to the No. 1 team in Class B, Jefferson.

The Falcons jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter, before going on a 21-5 run during the second quarter to bury Sheridan.

"Our team identity is defense," said Twin Bridges coach Hannah Konen. "In the game of basketball, there's always going to be things you can't control. But your defensive energy and effort is something that you can always control."

Allie Dale led all scorers with 23 points for the Falcons and Kyle Pancost added 10. Ruby Waller and Kara Dale had nine apiece.

As Konen points out, offense can sometimes fall under the umbrella of "things you can't control." But ever since Twin returned from break, sophomore Allie Dale has been a consistent threat scoring the basketball.

"Coming out at Christmas break, Allie's really found her groove offensively, and a lot of that even just comes out of transition," Konen said. "She is one of the fastest girls in Class C, and she's really strong. When she gets a head full of steam, it's tough for anyone to stop her. And then in the half court offense, she just does a great job taking advantage of any open space and attacking the rim."

Faith Larsen led Sheridan with 10 points and Brooke Grow managed seven.

Also Tuesday:

Boys basketball

No. 1 Helena Capital 80, Butte 60: Brayden Koch was on fire with 31 points and Jacob Curry pitched in with 12 as the Bruins stayed unbeaten by routing the Bulldogs. Hayden Opitz added 14 for Capital, which led by eight at halftime and built the margin from there. Jace Stenson scored 25, Kooper Klobucar 14 and Cameron Gurnsey 13 for Butte.

Missoula Loyola 53, Deer Lodge 29: Reynolds Johnston led a balanced attack with 13 points as the Rams built a 17-point halftime lead and coasted past the Wardens. Ethan Stack and Noah Haffey added 11 apiece for Loyola. Logan Nicholson was the game's top scorer with 21 points for Deer Lodge.

Sheridan 53, Twin Bridges 45: Cade Cathey poured in 24 points and Kaidon Batzler did his part with 18 as the Panthers raced to an 11-point lead after one quarter and staved off the Falcons the rest of the way. Chase Fitzpatrick led Twin Bridges with 16 points, followed by Sam Konen at 12.

Darby 58, Philipsburg 51: Preston Smith had a big night with 23 points and Sawyer Townsend backed him with 10 to lift the Tigers past the Prospectors. Hooper Reed contributed nine points for Darby, which led by four entering the fourth quarter. Andrew Tallon scored 19, Hayden Mason 13 and Cavan Babbitt 11 for Philipsburg.

Girls basketball

Helena Capital 48, Butte 41: Jada Clarkson scored 14 points and the Bruins fought off a fourth-quarter rally to down the Bulldogs. Megan Swanson added 11 for Capital, which led by 14 entering the final eight minutes. Laura Rosenleaf scored 11 and Tylar Clary eight for Butte.

No. 4 Dillon 69, Corvallis 33: Ainsley Shipman scored 20 points and Halle Fitzgerald helped with 14 as the Beavers kept rolling with a trouncing of the Blue Devils. Jordyn Walker added 12 points for Dillon, which led 21-5 after one quarter. Maddie Gilder scored 20 to lead Corvallis.

Ronan 41, No. 5 Anaconda 37: LaReina Cordova and Olivia Heiner scored 10 points apiece, and Leina Ulutoa provided nine as the Maidens dropped down a class to KO one of Class B's best teams. Ronan trailed by four at halftime but turned the gap into a three-point lead after three quarters. Makena Patrick scored 10 and Alyssa Peterson eight for the Copperheads.

Missoula Loyola 74, Deer Lodge 28: Kennedy McCorkle paced four players in double figures with 19 points for the Breakers, who pounded on the Wardens early with a 19-5 first quarter. Charlotte Cummings added 14, Giovanna Horner 13 and Addison Jacobson 11 for Loyola. Taryn Lamb scored 22 of Deer Lodge's 28 points.

Philipsburg 69, Darby 35: Rachel Ward pumped in 23 points and Reece Pitcher was right behind with 17 to fuel the Prospectors to a romp over the Tigers. Montannah Piar scored 11 and Asha Comings nine for Philipsburg, which led by 11 after one quarter and 22 at halftime. Petra Mustafa scored 11 and Amber Anderson nine for Darby.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0