Prep roundup: Twin Bridges boys basketball tops Lone Peak

A balanced scoring output, led by Matthew Kaiser’s 21 points, lifted Twin Bridges over Lone Peak 67-55. Charlie Kruer added 16 points for the Falcons. Jackson Lang had 27 points and set the Lone Peak record for single-game 3-pointers with seven.

Twin Bridges coach Josh Keller was relieved to come away with the win after his squad stumbled out of the gates.

"It just seemed like we were a little flat," Keller said. "Then Lone Peak came out and hit 10-for-25 from 3. We only had a two-point lead at halftime and we had to battle to get that."

It was a wake up call for the Class C Falcons, who were coming off impressive wins against Harrison, as well as Class B Three Forks, Whitehall and Jefferson. Luckily they were able to have a learning experience without taking an L.

"Give Lone Peak credit. They came out and put it right to us and hit shots," Keller said. "It was good for us to sit back and see that any night, you've got to bring it."

Twin Bridges travels to White Sulphur Springs for its next game on Thursday.

