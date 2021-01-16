Prep roundup: Twin Bridges boys basketball tops Lone Peak

A balanced scoring output, led by Matthew Kaiser’s 21 points, lifted Twin Bridges over Lone Peak 67-55. Charlie Kruer added 16 points for the Falcons. Jackson Lang had 27 points and set the Lone Peak record for single-game 3-pointers with seven.
Twin Bridges coach Josh Keller was relieved to come away with the win after his squad stumbled out of the gates.
"It just seemed like we were a little flat," Keller said. "Then Lone Peak came out and hit 10-for-25 from 3. We only had a two-point lead at halftime and we had to battle to get that."
It was a wake up call for the Class C Falcons, who were coming off impressive wins against Harrison, as well as Class B Three Forks, Whitehall and Jefferson. Luckily they were able to have a learning experience without taking an L.
"Give Lone Peak credit. They came out and put it right to us and hit shots," Keller said. "It was good for us to sit back and see that any night, you've got to bring it."
Twin Bridges travels to White Sulphur Springs for its next game on Thursday.
Also Saturday:
Boys basketball
Corvallis 60, Butte Central 58: CORVALLIS — Tanner Jessop had the hot hand with 27 points to offset a 31-point night from Butte Central's Dougie Peoples to help Corvallis nip the Maroons. Cole Trexler added 12 for the Blue Devils. Kyle Holter had 10 for Butte Central.
Dillon 50, Hamilton 24: DILLON — Connor Curnow led with 19 points and Cole Truman provided 11 as No. 4 Dillon stayed perfect by rolling past Hamilton. Eli Taylor scored eight points for the Broncs.
Townsend 62, Jefferson 54: BOULDER — Gavin Vandenacre led three players in double figures with 22 points and Townsend pulled away in the second half for a 62-54 win over arch-rival Jefferson. Trey Hoveland added 16 points and Ryan Racht 12 for the Bulldogs. Joe Visser led the Panthers with 18 points, followed by Trent McMaster with 15 points.
Ennis 64, Sheridan 42: ENNIS — Ian Swanson lit it up with 24 points, Brand Ostler added 12, Will Inman had 10 and the Mustangs sprinted past the Panthers. Kaden Batzler led Sheridan with 12 points and Hartson Von Houton had 10.
Philipsburg 64, Seeley Swan 38: PHILIPSBURG — Brian Ward led with 19 points, Andrew Tallon added 18 and Philipsburg routed Seeley-Swan after sprinting to a 22-point halftime lead. Kade Cutler provided 12 for the Prospectors. Sawyer Shelmerdine scored 13 and Ben Haley 10 for the Blackhawks.
Girls basketball
Jefferson 56, Townsend 40: BOULDER — Rachel Van Blaricom scored a game-high 22 points and Jefferson won at home over Townsend. Jefferson's Cia Stuber chipped in with 17 for the victors. Jefferson was up 16-1 after the first quarter and 30-13 at halftime. Von Blaricom knocked down four 3-pointers and shot 10 of 12 from the foul line. Kadyn Braaten collected 12 points for Townsend.
Seeley Swan 62, Philipsburg 49: SEELEY LAKE — Sariah Maughan's 24 points led the way for Seeley-Swan in a win over Philipsburg. The Blackhawks used a 21-13 third quarter to take control. Emily Maughan backed her sister with 18 points. Reece Pitcher scored 15, Asha Comings 13 and Rachel Ward 10 for the Prospectors.
Ennis 34, Sheridan 14: ENNIS — In their first game back from a stoppage due to COVID-19, the Mustangs won a defensive struggle with the Panthers. Tanner Inman led Ennis with 11 points, Marlyssa Ledgerwood added eight and Jenna Snider chipped in with seven.