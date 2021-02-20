Prep roundup: Twin Bridges boys basketball snaps Manhattan Christian's 19-game winning streak, wins district title

Last time the Falcons took a multi-game winning streak into Manhattan Christian, they saw that streak snapped after a 19-point defeat.

But Saturday in the 11-12C district championship game, Twin Bridges notched its seventh straight win and defeated the Eagles 52-44, snapping Manhattan Christian's 19-game winning streak.

"We know how great some of these players are. We came into the game thinking a couple of things," said Falcons coach Josh Keller. "One, we had to handle the pressure and take care of the ball. We had 23 turnovers last time we played here. We worked hard on a few different press breakers and just taking care of the basketball."

Twin Bridges used a triangle-and-2 defense, something it had not done all year long, to slow down Manhattan Christian's potent offense. The Eagles shot an abysmal 4-for-45 from 3-point range.

"We dictated who shot the ball for them," Keller said.

Manhattan Christian standout point guard Tebarek Hill was held to seven points.

"(Hill) is such a great point guard and it takes them out of their game if he's not bringing the ball down and facilitating the offense," Keller said.