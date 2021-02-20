Prep roundup: Twin Bridges boys basketball snaps Manhattan Christian's 19-game winning streak, wins district title

Last time the Falcons took a multi-game winning streak into Manhattan Christian, they saw that streak snapped after a 19-point defeat.
But Saturday in the 11-12C district championship game, Twin Bridges notched its seventh straight win and defeated the Eagles 52-44, snapping Manhattan Christian's 19-game winning streak.
"We know how great some of these players are. We came into the game thinking a couple of things," said Falcons coach Josh Keller. "One, we had to handle the pressure and take care of the ball. We had 23 turnovers last time we played here. We worked hard on a few different press breakers and just taking care of the basketball."
Twin Bridges used a triangle-and-2 defense, something it had not done all year long, to slow down Manhattan Christian's potent offense. The Eagles shot an abysmal 4-for-45 from 3-point range.
"We dictated who shot the ball for them," Keller said.
Manhattan Christian standout point guard Tebarek Hill was held to seven points.
"(Hill) is such a great point guard and it takes them out of their game if he's not bringing the ball down and facilitating the offense," Keller said.
Seth Amunrud got his points but didn't go nuts, tallying 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
"Amunrud is probably the best shooter in Class C basketball," Keller said. "Limiting his shots and touches was key."
Twin Bridges led by four at halftime and by as many as 16 points during the second half.
Matt Kaiser led all scorers with 24 points. Charlie Kruer chipped in with nine and Taylor Smith had eight.
"I'm just proud of these boys," Keller said.
Also Saturday:
Boys basketball
Frenchtown 44, Butte Central 39: FRENCHTOWN — Wyatt Hayes, Devin Shelton and Brandon Finley scored eight points apiece and Frenchtown had just enough balance to offset 20 points from Butte Central's Dougie Peoples for a victory.
Townsend 55, Jefferson 50: BOULDER — Gavin Vandenacre led with 16 points, Devon Zeadow helped with 10 and Townsend took home the Elkhorn trophy with a triumph over Jefferson. Ryan Racht scored eight for the Bulldogs, who trailed by three at halftime. Joe Visser's 21 points led all scorers for the Panthers, and Jake Genger added nine.
Valley Christian 48, Philipsburg 39: MISSOULA — Riley Reimer had 13 points to lead Valley Christian to a 13C championship. The Prospectors led by one entering the fourth quarter, but a 21-11 tear by the Eagles doomed Philipsburg. The Prospectors were led by Kade Cutler's 10 points. Brian Ward added nine points.
Big Fork 67, Anaconda 48: ANACONDA — Isak Epperly paced three players in double figures with 19 points and Bigfork used a big second quarter to romp past Anaconda. Walker Fisher added 16 and Dane Hanson 15 for the Vikings, who outscored the Copperheads 22-7 in the second quarter for a 15-point halftime lead. Eli Saltenberger scored 20 points and Landon Hurley 11 for Anaconda.
Girls basketball
Butte Central 38, Frenchtown 36: Brooke Badovinac scored 10 points and hit the tie-breaking shot in the waning moments to give Butte Central a win over Frenchtown, locking up the Southwestern A title. Delaney Hasquet led the Maroons with 11 points. Demi Smith scored 12 and Maddy Eggers 10 for the Broncs, who led by two entering the final eight minutes.
Seeley Swan 61, Philipsburg 45: SEELEY — Seeley-Swan won the 13C title and the league's top seed to the divisional tournament with a win over Philipsburg at home. Bethany Hoag led the fourth-ranked Blackhawks with 18 points, Sariah Maughan added 14, Emily Maughan 12 and Klaire Kovatch 10. Seeley-Swan's 36-12 halftime lead was too much for the Prospectors, who got 16 points from Asha Comings and 11 apiece from Amelia Hill and Reece Pitcher.
Jefferson 52, Townsend 27: BOULDER — Rachel Van Blaricom's 19 points paved the way as Jefferson regrouped from a three-point deficit after three quarters to topple Townsend in an Elkhorn showdown. Cia Stuber added nine for the Panthers, who used an 11-2 second quarter to lead by six at halftime and then went on a 19-6 third-quarter surge. Kennedy Vogl scored seven for the Bulldogs.
Anaconda 69, Big Fork 30: ANACONDA — No. 8 Anaconda steamrolled to a home win over Bigfork as Makena Patrick scored 20 points. Alyssa Peterson added 11 and Sami Johnson 10 for the Copperheads. Maddison Chappius scored eight points and Callie Martinez six to lead the Valkyries.
Whitehall 53, Three Forks 37: THREE FORKS — Brynna Wolfe put in 13 points and Jada Clarkson and Lindsay Briggs scored 11 apiece to help Whitehall top Three Forks. The Trojans turned an 18-16 halftime lead into the double-digit win by outscoring the Wolves 35-21 in the second half. Jasymn Murphy led Three Forks with 11 points.
Manhattan Christian 42, Ennis 32: MANHATTAN — Fourth-ranked Manhattan Christian claimed the 11-12C title and remained undefeated with a win over Ennis in the championship game. Kiersten Van Kirk scored 12 points for the Eagles, who limited the Mustangs to 10 second-half points. Landri Paladichuk led Ennis with 11 points.