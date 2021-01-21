Prep roundup: Twin Bridges boys basketball routs White Sulphur Springs

When shots aren't falling, successful teams can always fall back on their defense and that's exactly what the Twin Bridges boys basketball team did during its 51-9 victory over White Sulphur Springs on Thursday night.
"Our defense made it tough," Falcons coach Josh Keller said. "When you play a good defensive game like that, you don't have to be great offensively.
"I asked the guys pregame to concentrate on defense. We wanted to get stops, take charges and do the things we haven't been as strong at."
Matt Kaiser came within an eyelash of a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds for Twin Bridges. Charlie Kruer was able to get a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Tate Smith chipped in with 10 points and five steals for the Falcons (7-0).
"We missed a ton of bunnies, and only shot 34% first half," Keller said.
Twin Bridges also shot a disappointing 6-for-16 from free-throw line.
Caden West led White Sulphur Springs with three points.
Also Thursday:
Boys basketball
Manhattan Christian 93, Lima 25: MANHATTAN — Caidin Hill and Willem Kimm shared scoring honors with 13 points apiece and No. 2 Manhattan Christian put all 12 players in the scorebook in a trouncing of Lima. Jackson Leep scored 10 points, and Trevor Van Dyken and Seth Amunrud had nine each for the Eagles. Peyton Haws scored 11 to lead the Bears.
Girls Basketball
Twin Bridges 31, White Sulphur Springs 20: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Twin Bridges used balance and a strong third quarter to down White Sulphur Springs. Ayla Janzen and Kara Dale each scored six points for the Falcons, who distributed their 31 points between nine players. The Hornets' Kenzie Hereim led all scorers with 12 points. Twin Bridges outscored WSS 11-2 in the third quarter.
Manhattan Christian 81, Lima 19: MANHATTAN — Eliana Kuperus had another big night with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds to propel No. 10 Manhattan Christian to a romp over Lima. Taylor DeVries and Kiersten Van Kirk each added 15 points, and Katelyn Van Kirk provided 10 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (7-0), who led 54-13 at halftime. Hope Kenney had seven points, six assists and eight steals. Taryn Martinell led the Bears with 11 points.