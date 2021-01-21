Prep roundup: Twin Bridges boys basketball routs White Sulphur Springs

When shots aren't falling, successful teams can always fall back on their defense and that's exactly what the Twin Bridges boys basketball team did during its 51-9 victory over White Sulphur Springs on Thursday night.

"Our defense made it tough," Falcons coach Josh Keller said. "When you play a good defensive game like that, you don't have to be great offensively.

"I asked the guys pregame to concentrate on defense. We wanted to get stops, take charges and do the things we haven't been as strong at."

Matt Kaiser came within an eyelash of a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds for Twin Bridges. Charlie Kruer was able to get a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Tate Smith chipped in with 10 points and five steals for the Falcons (7-0).

"We missed a ton of bunnies, and only shot 34% first half," Keller said.

Twin Bridges also shot a disappointing 6-for-16 from free-throw line.

Caden West led White Sulphur Springs with three points.

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball