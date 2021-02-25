Prep roundup: Twin Bridges boys basketball earns hard-fought win over Philipsburg

Josh Keller knew his squad was in for a tougher test than the 58-18 drubbing the Falcons put on the Prospectors earlier this month.

Philipsburg was within reach for most of the game, but the Twin Bridges boys pulled away for a 57-37 victory during the first round of the Western C divisionals in Deer Lodge on Thursday.

"It was a battle," Keller said. "They're really physical and they played well. They hit a lot of shots early and kept themselves in the game. We had to battle to win today."

Connor Nye led all scorers with 18 points for the Falcons. Tate Smith had nine points, Charlie Kruer scored eight and Matt Kaiser managed six.

"(Prospectors coach Dustin) Keltner does an incredible job," Keller said. "He's going to throw everything at you. Charlie Kruer and Matt Kaiser, our two leading scorers, combined for 14 points. So he took all those options away and some of the other kids really stepped up."

Montana State football commit Kade Cutler paced Philipsburg with 11 points.

The Prospectors take on St. Regis in a loser-out game Friday at 8 a.m. Twin Bridges squares off with Shields Valley at 1:15 p.m.

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball