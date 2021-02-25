Prep roundup: Twin Bridges boys basketball earns hard-fought win over Philipsburg

Josh Keller knew his squad was in for a tougher test than the 58-18 drubbing the Falcons put on the Prospectors earlier this month.
Philipsburg was within reach for most of the game, but the Twin Bridges boys pulled away for a 57-37 victory during the first round of the Western C divisionals in Deer Lodge on Thursday.
"It was a battle," Keller said. "They're really physical and they played well. They hit a lot of shots early and kept themselves in the game. We had to battle to win today."
Connor Nye led all scorers with 18 points for the Falcons. Tate Smith had nine points, Charlie Kruer scored eight and Matt Kaiser managed six.
"(Prospectors coach Dustin) Keltner does an incredible job," Keller said. "He's going to throw everything at you. Charlie Kruer and Matt Kaiser, our two leading scorers, combined for 14 points. So he took all those options away and some of the other kids really stepped up."
Montana State football commit Kade Cutler paced Philipsburg with 11 points.
The Prospectors take on St. Regis in a loser-out game Friday at 8 a.m. Twin Bridges squares off with Shields Valley at 1:15 p.m.
Also Thursday:
Boys basketball
Townsend 45, Whitehall 38: Gavin Vandenacre pumped in 15 points, with nine coming in the final quarter, as Townsend rallied to down Whitehall. Townsend trailed 32-23 going into the fourth quarter, but closed the game with a 22-6 run. Ryan Racht and Devon Zeadow contributed 10 points apiece. Zeadow also scored nine points in the final quarter. Brendan Wagner led Whitehall with 20 points, including three 3-pointers.
Dillon 65, Columbia Falls 38: Connor Curnow popped in 15 points, Jace Fitzgerald provided 13 and No. 1 Dillon ran away from a tight game in the second half to drub Columbia Falls. Daxon Graham and Jonathan Kirkley had eight apiece for the unbeaten Beavers, who led by only five at intermission. A 23-8 third quarter was the difference. Cade Morgan and Allec Knapton scored 10 each for the Wildcats.
Girls basketball
Twin Bridges 45, Philipsburg 39: Allie Dale popped in 16 points and Callie Kaiser helped with 11 as Twin Bridges eliminated Philipsburg from the Western C divisionals on the strength of a big second quarter. The Falcons outscored Philipsburg 13-3 in the eight minutes preceding halftime. Asha Comings scored 13 and Amelia Hill 10 for the Prospectors.
Ronan 61, Butte Central 43: Brooke Badovinac had 12 points, Avery Kelly managed eight, but it wasn't enough as the Maroons lost to Ronan. Jaylea Lunceford poured in 17 for the Maidens.