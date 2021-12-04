Prep roundup: Twin Bridges basketball sweeps Ennis to open season

The Falcons secured a pair of season-opening home victories Saturday. The boys pulled away late for a 67-53 victory and the girls buried the Mustangs from the jump for a 46-14 rout.

The boys played first as Sam Konen scored 15 points, Riky Puckett pumped in 15 of his own and Connor Nye had 11 to lead Twin Bridges. Clintan Buyan led all scorers with 18, Jeremya Mauch managed 11 and Jaxson Kloote had nine for Ennis.

"It was a good win and my guys did a really good job today," said Falcons coach Mike Smith.

Leading by just three at the half, the Falcons lineup took a hit during the third quarter when Chase Fitzpatrick took a scary fall and was down for several minutes. He needed help walking off the court. Smith said he was evaluated and that it appears Fitzpatrick did not suffer a concussion.

"I was worried," Smith said. "I'll be honest."

The Falcons appeared to rally around their team mate as they pulled away from the Mustangs after that moment en route to a comfortable victory.

The girls' game was never in doubt. The Mustangs did not have an answer for Twin's press.

"Leading up to our first game, we really focused on conditioning the girls because we really wanted to play an up tempo game," said Falcons' girls coach Hannah Konen. "And we kind of disguise our press to make it look like a zone to trick teams, and force them into turnovers even in the back court. So I have to say, I'm really happy with how well the girls went out there and executed it, and how hard they worked to put Ennis in difficult positions."

Lexi Stockett led Twin Bridges with nine points, Allie Dale had eight and Dara Dale managed seven as every single Falcon on the roster got at least two points.

Also Saturday:

Boys basketball

Philipsburg 74, Alberton-Superior 36: RONAN — Andrew Tallon lit it up for 27 points, Hayden Mason added 18 and the Prospectors rolled Alberton-Superior. Cavan Babbitt scored 13 and Philipsburg is off to a 2-0 start.

Girls basketball

Philipsburg 37, Alberton-Superior 13: RONAN — Lucia Lee and Asha Comings led Philipsburg with 10 points apiece and the Prospectors tripled up Alberton-Superior. Reece Pitcher added seven and Rachel Ward had five as Philipsburg improved to 2-0.

Wrestling

Jefferson dominates Cascade Tournament: The Panthers steamrolled the 20-team field, taking first place with 218 points. Choteau took second with 152 points. Eleven Jefferson grapplers will return to Boulder with hardware. Leo Anderson secured a second-place finish at 113. At 120, Dylan Mikesell took first, Reed Zander third and Nik Richard was sixth. Cameron Mikesell was the 126-pound champ and Coleman Thornton was sixth at 132. John Armstrong Jace Oxarart took second place at 145 and 152, respectively. Brady Armstrong, 170, placed third. Braedon Jones and Jeyden Sullivan took second and fourth at 182 and 205, respectively.

Friday

Boys basketball

East Helena 74, Deer Lodge 42: EAST HELENA — Colter Charlesworth scored 19 points, Deer Lodge transfer Kaeden Sager added 18 and Kobe Mergenthaler chipped in with 16 as the Vigilantes made their varsity debut with a rout of the Wardens. Colter Corzine helped with 11 for East Helena.

Girls basketball

East Helena 57, Deer Lodge 47: EAST HELENA — Latell Goodman and Montana Pierson scored 12 points apiece, and Reagan Fasbender and Dymon Root added 11 apiece as the Vigilantes secured a victory in their varsity debut over the Wardens. Taryn Lamb led all scorers with 23 points for Deer Lodge, 15 in the second half.

Philipsburg 65, Noxon 22: RONAN — Asha Comings pumped in 21 points to lead four players in double figures as the Prospectors cruised past the Red Devils. Rachel Ward and Reece Pitcher added 11 apiece and Lucia Lee chipped in with 10 for Philipsburg, which led 42-6 at halftime. Emily Brown topped Noxon with nine points.

Wrestling

Anaconda 45, Dillon 22: DILLON — The Copperheads got their season off on the right foot with a victory over the Beavers, who were wrestling with a few empty weight classes.

"This was a great way for our guys to start the season," Anaconda coach Joey Casey said. "Overall we wrestled solid. We still have some pretty green kids and we need to improve fundamentals. I was especially impressed with Joe Williams and Bradley Wolfe. Joe is a good senior leader and Bradley is a solid sophomore with a slot of potential."

Wolfe pinned Dillon's Colby Garland in 1:09 and Williams pinned Sawyer Hansen in 1:07. Complete results can be found in Scoreboard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0