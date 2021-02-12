Prep roundup: Trent McMaster's buzzer-beater sends Jefferson past Whitehall

24 hours after Joey Visser knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to seal the victory against Manhattan, it was Trent McMaster's turn to be the hero for the Panthers in a 64-63 home victory over Whitehall.

"We were down eight going into the fourth quarter and the boys never gave up," said Jefferson coach Anthony Connole. "We were going back-and-forth; it was kind of they score, we score. We got a couple stops and Joey Visser hit some 3s."

Down by two late in the fourth, a Visser 3-pointer put the Panthers ahead by one. A Jefferson foul and a pair of Trojans free throws put Whitehall back in front, 63-62. With 5.4 seconds left, Connole elected to not ball timeout and just let his squad play out the possession. Trent McMaster received the inbound and went the full length of the court, pulled a jumper from just above the free-throw line at the buzzer and drained it for the win.

McMaster finished with 16 points. Visser, Thursday night's hero, paced the Panthers offense Friday with 32 points thanks to 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Tyler Harrington also added 10 points.

Connole was also ecstatic with the way the Panthers' defense was able to keep both games close.