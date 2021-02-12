Prep roundup: Trent McMaster's buzzer-beater sends Jefferson past Whitehall

24 hours after Joey Visser knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to seal the victory against Manhattan, it was Trent McMaster's turn to be the hero for the Panthers in a 64-63 home victory over Whitehall.
"We were down eight going into the fourth quarter and the boys never gave up," said Jefferson coach Anthony Connole. "We were going back-and-forth; it was kind of they score, we score. We got a couple stops and Joey Visser hit some 3s."
Down by two late in the fourth, a Visser 3-pointer put the Panthers ahead by one. A Jefferson foul and a pair of Trojans free throws put Whitehall back in front, 63-62. With 5.4 seconds left, Connole elected to not ball timeout and just let his squad play out the possession. Trent McMaster received the inbound and went the full length of the court, pulled a jumper from just above the free-throw line at the buzzer and drained it for the win.
McMaster finished with 16 points. Visser, Thursday night's hero, paced the Panthers offense Friday with 32 points thanks to 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Tyler Harrington also added 10 points.
Connole was also ecstatic with the way the Panthers' defense was able to keep both games close.
"Our defense won the last two games for us," the second-year head coach said. "Braden Morris stepped up big time on defense tonight, and everyone just knew their role."
Brendan Wagner led all scorers with 35 points for Whitehall.
Also Friday:
Boys basketball
Anaconda 76, Arlee 45: ANACONDA — Anaconda raced to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a home win over Arlee. Braedon Sawyer paced the Copperheads with 22 points. Levi Fullerton led the Warriors with 10 points, followed by Trey Malatare with eight.
Twin Bridges 58, Philipsburg 18: TWIN BRIDGES — No. 6 Twin Bridges elevated its offensive play in the second half led by Charlie Kruer’s 14 points as the Falcons trounced Philipsburg. Matt Kaiser also added 11 points for the Falcons. Philipsburg had five players in books led by Mayson Palen’s six.
Girls basketball
Anaconda 76, Arlee 41: ANACONDA — Megan Reich paced four Anaconda players in double figures with 17 points and the No. 9 Copperheads ran away from Arlee. Kora Kelly scored 15, and Mia Sullivan-Sanders and Sami Johnson added 11 apiece for Anaconda, which led 42-12 at halftime. Raven Parson scored 16 and Princess Bolen 11 for the Scarlets.
Gardiner 58, Lima 35: LIMA — Sophia Darr had the hot hand with 27 points and and Alexis McDonald contributed 17 as Gardiner pulled away from a tight halftime game to down Lima. The Bruins led by nine at halftime but outscored the Bears 26-6 in the third quarter. Gracie Bravo topped Lima with 15 points and Taryn Martinelli added eight.
Jefferson 67, Whitehall 63: BOULDER — Dakota Edmisten led all scorers with 25 points and Jefferson staged a fourth-quarter rally to down Whitehall. Rachel Van Blaricom added 17 points and Cia Stuber 15 for the Panthers, who trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter. Jada Clarkson topped Whitehall with 22 points and Brynna Wolfe provided 17.