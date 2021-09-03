Prep roundup: Sheridan football gets statement win over Twin Bridges; Butte Central rolls

The Panthers made a statement Friday night, going on the road and taking down Twin Bridges 35-8.

"We just kept pounding the rock and putting bodies in there to try to stay fresh during the second half," said Sheridan coach Clay Pierson. "But that was a good, hard-hitting and physical game."

The two teams traded scores in the first half, but once the Panthers took away the edges in the Falcons' explosive running game there wasn't as much room for Connor Nye and Riky Puckett to run the ball.

"We wanted to force them to run it up the middle and that seemed to work alright," Pierson said.

Pierson added that Kaiden Batzler had a great game for the Panthers, both offensively and defensively.

Sheridan also tightened up its ball security on offense, which was a deficiency last week in the overtime win against Choteau.

"Overall the team played 10 times better than they did last week," Pierson said. "I was proud of them."

