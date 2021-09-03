Prep roundup: Sheridan football gets statement win over Twin Bridges; Butte Central rolls

The Panthers made a statement Friday night, going on the road and taking down Twin Bridges 35-8.
"We just kept pounding the rock and putting bodies in there to try to stay fresh during the second half," said Sheridan coach Clay Pierson. "But that was a good, hard-hitting and physical game."
The two teams traded scores in the first half, but once the Panthers took away the edges in the Falcons' explosive running game there wasn't as much room for Connor Nye and Riky Puckett to run the ball.
"We wanted to force them to run it up the middle and that seemed to work alright," Pierson said.
Pierson added that Kaiden Batzler had a great game for the Panthers, both offensively and defensively.
Sheridan also tightened up its ball security on offense, which was a deficiency last week in the overtime win against Choteau.
"Overall the team played 10 times better than they did last week," Pierson said. "I was proud of them."
Also Friday:
Football
Butte Central 37, Browning 0: BROWNING — Butte Central's Eyston Lakkala had three rushing touchdowns in the shutout win against Browning. Kyle Holter scored two two-point conversions and Konnor Pochervina had a long, 29-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Luke Garrison also added a rushing touchdown for the Maroons.
Jefferson 35, Whitehall 14: BOULDER — Braden Morris passed for three touchdowns, Joey Visser hauled in two scores and the Panthers routed the Trojans in Class B nonconference play. Visser caught two passes for 55 yards and Jake Genger caught three balls for 29 yards and a TD. Dylan Root rushed 11 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. Morris was 9-for-18 passing for 123 yards. Wade Rykel made 11 tackles including a sack.
Volleyball
Deer Lodge 3, Troy 0: TROY — The Wardens made quick work of Troy, 25-8, 25-18, 25-12. Skyla Pierson filled up the stat sheet with five aces, 14 kills, five digs and a block. Mary Hansen racked up 20 assists. Deer Lodge is on the road again Saturday at Eureka. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m.