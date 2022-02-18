Prep roundup: Reece Pitcher's buzzer beater puts Philipsburg girls basketball in 13C final

Reece Pitcher led the Prospectors with 12 points, including two at the final buzzer, and the Philipsburg girls basketball team beat Drummond 41-40 on Friday night in Frenchtown to advance to the District 13C title game.

The Prospectors trailed 40-39 with 8.6 seconds left. Drummond missed a pair of free throws and Rachel Ward grabbed the rebound. After crossing half court, Ward had the ball poked away. It trickled right to Asha Comings who scooped it up, saw Pitcher with position downlow and made a quick pass. Pitcher caught the ball cleanly and went up for the shot in one motion. The ball banked perfectly off the glass and through the net as the horn went off.

Before that sequence, Philipsburg had another chance for a go-ahead bucket but Pitcher missed a point-blank layup.

"It's one she makes 99 out of 100 times," said Prospectors coach Brandon Piazzola. "And we said if we miss we got to fall right away. And then somebody's got to go make a play."

And Pitcher was able to make that play.

"It was huge," Piazzola said. "I mean — just her composure — she had kind of a rough game. She missed some shots she normally makes but for her to come back and hit that one at the last second. It was just clutch."

Lucia Lee chipped in with 10 points and Comings had eight for the Prospectors.

Seeley Swan and Philipsburg play for the 13C title Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

Also Friday:

Boys basketball

Butte Central 53, Frenchtown 36: Dougie Peoples continued his shot shooting with 24 points and Kyle Holter backed him with 18 for the Maroons, who trailed by five after one quarter but flipped the script for a five-point halftime lead against the Broncs. Eli Quinn scored 12 and Connor Michaud eight for Frenchtown.

Dillon 43, Hamilton 30: Connor Curnow scored 11 points, Caden Hansen added 10 and the Beavers pulled away late against the Broncs. Dillon opened with a 10-3 lead and was up eight after three quarters. Eli Taylor scored 14 and Tyson Rostad nine for Hamilton.

Jefferson 60, No. 6 Three Forks 57: Tyler Harrington came up huge with 26 points, Jake Genger chipped in with 12 and the Panthers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to shock the Wolves. Luke Eckmann added 10 for Jefferson, which pulled within one after three quarters. Austin Allen scored 15, Jacob Buchingnani 13 and Michael O'Dell 12 for Three Forks.

Girls basketball

Hamilton 44, Butte Central 30: Layne Kearns pocketed 10 points and Lavana Wetzel nine for the Broncs, who led by 11 at halftime and held on to topple the Maroons. Sofee Thatcher went for 17 points and Brooke Badovinac 16 for Butte Central.

No. 2 Jefferson 59, Manhattan 30: Rachel Van Blaricom led the way with 19 points and the once-beaten Panthers broke open a close game at halftime to drub the Tigers. Izzy Morris added nine points, and Dakota Edmisten and Austie May provided eight for Jefferson. Adele Didricksen scored 13 for Manhattan.

No. 8 Florence-Carlton 65, No. 9 Anaconda 57: Kasidy Yeoman had the hot hand with 24 points and Trista Williams did her part with 15 for the Falcons, who rode a 24-9 second quarter past the Copperheads in an early postseason showdown of ranked teams. Kolbi Wood added 11 for Florence-Carlton. Makena Patrick led Anaconda with 18 points, followed by Kora Kelly with 15, Alyssa Peterson 11 and Maniyah Lunceford nine.

