Prep roundup: Philipsburg girls bounce back for blowout win over Clark Fork after trailing for 1st time all season

With an average margin of victory of 34 points per game this season, the Philipsburg girls basketball team was finally tested Tuesday night ... sort of.
After trailing for the first time all season, the Prospectors (4-0) put the pedal to the metal for a 69-35 home victory over Clark Fork.
The Mountain Cats led 17-12 after the first quarter thanks to some shooting from downtown.
"We just had to settle in," said Philipsburg coach Brandon Piazzola. "They hit some big 3s in the first quarter. We settled in defensively. Offensively we started getting it inside to Amelia (Hill), and when she took over the rest of our game fell into place."
Hill led all scorers with 19 points. Reece Pitcher had 13 points and Asha Comings added 12.
Lanie Crabb paced Clark Fork with 10 points and Darby Haskins had nine.
The Prospectors are back at it Friday night in Drummond. Tip is at 7 p.m.
Also Tuesday:
Boys basketball
Florence 62, Anaconda 51: FLORENCE — Levi Posey was tops with 17 points, Eli Pedersen added 16 and Blake Shoupe had 10 to lift No. 10 Florence-Carlton over Anaconda. The Falcons led by 12 after one quarter and saw the Copperheads pull within six after three quarters. Braedon Sawyer scored 16 points, Eli Saltenberger assisted with 13 and Landon Hurley had 11 for Anaconda.
Philipsburg 53, Clark Fork 48: MISSOULA — Aaron Waddle scored 20 points, Carson Callison added 16 and Bryan Mask had 10 to lead Alberton-Superior over Philipsburg 53-48. Brian Ward scored 20 points and Kade Cutler assisted with nine for the Prospectors, who led by a point entering the fourth quarter.
Twin Bridges 46, Three Forks 41: THREE FORKS — Matt Kaiser pumped in 21 points and nabbed 12 rebounds, and Charlie Kruer added 14 points and eight rebounds to power No. 3 Twin Bridges (4-0) past Class B Three Forks 46-41. Owen Long led the Wolves with 21 points, and Austin Allen had 14.