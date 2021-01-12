Prep roundup: Philipsburg girls bounce back for blowout win over Clark Fork after trailing for 1st time all season

With an average margin of victory of 34 points per game this season, the Philipsburg girls basketball team was finally tested Tuesday night ... sort of.

After trailing for the first time all season, the Prospectors (4-0) put the pedal to the metal for a 69-35 home victory over Clark Fork.

The Mountain Cats led 17-12 after the first quarter thanks to some shooting from downtown.

"We just had to settle in," said Philipsburg coach Brandon Piazzola. "They hit some big 3s in the first quarter. We settled in defensively. Offensively we started getting it inside to Amelia (Hill), and when she took over the rest of our game fell into place."

Hill led all scorers with 19 points. Reece Pitcher had 13 points and Asha Comings added 12.

Lanie Crabb paced Clark Fork with 10 points and Darby Haskins had nine.

The Prospectors are back at it Friday night in Drummond. Tip is at 7 p.m.

Also Tuesday:

Boys basketball