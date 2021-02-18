Prep roundup: Philipsburg girls basketball advances to 13C district championship

Asha Comings led all scorers with 17 points, Reece Pitcher had 14 and the Prospectors took down Drummond to advance to the 13C district title game.
Philipsburg's core group of girls have been playing for the Prospectors since they were in eighth grade and Thursday night in Philipsburg, that experience came up big.
"They play well together," said Philipsburg coach Brandon Piazzola. They work as a team and show a lot of composure because they are experienced. The first couple quarters we gave up way too many offensive rebounds. At halftime we put a big emphasis on that, and in the fourth quarter we really limited that. And that's what made the difference tonight."
The Prospectors (10-2, 12-4) jumped out to an early 19-11 lead after the first quarter. But during the next two periods, the Trojans chipped away at the lead and it was 40-39 Philipsburg heading into the fourth.
"Before that final quarter (the message) was, 'We work hard all summer. We work hard all year. This is why we work that hard,'" Piazzola said. "And the girls stepped up, did the little things right and that's why we won the game at the end."
Sydney Phillips led Drummond with 16 points.
The Prospectors will face No. 3 Seeley Swan on Saturday in Seeley with a trip to divisionals on the line. Philipsburg has come up short against Seeley in both regular season matchups.
"We've played them tough this year. We have to play four quarters of really good basketball to beat them. I know my girls are up to it, and they're looking forward to it Saturday."
Even if the Prospectors were to fall a third time, a trip to divisionals is still well within reach. In order for Philipsburg to miss out, Victor would have to beat Drummond and then beat the Prospectors. Both outcomes are unlikely. Philipsburg outscored Victor 125-56 in two victories over the Pirates during the regular season.
Also Thursday:
Boys basketball
Twin Bridges 66, Gardiner 36: TWIN BRIDGES — Matt Kaiser led all scorers with 18 points and Charlie Kruer was right there with 16 as No. 6 Twin Bridges KO'd Gardiner from the 11-12C district tourney, the postseason's only single-elimination tournament. Tate Smith provided 11 for the Falcons, who led by 21 at halftime. John McDonald and Evan Guengerich scored 12 apiece for the Bruins.
Shields Valley 64, Ennis 52: ENNIS — Aidan Jenkins scored 21 points, Kaden Acosta added 15 and Cole Flatt had 13 to lead Shields Valley past Ennis in the 11-12C district tournament. Dylan Flatt produced nine for the Rebels. Brand Ostler scored 21 and Ian Swanson and Jarrett Jenkins chipped in with 10 apiece for Ennis.
Philipsburg 49, Drummond 38: PHILIPSBURG — Andrew Tallon led a balanced Prospectors attack with 13 points and Philipsburg advanced to the 13C championship game. Mayson Palen had 11 points, Brian Ward tallied 10 points and Kai O'Donnell managed seven.
Girls basketball
Twin Bridges 45, Gardiner 36: TWIN BRIDGES — Callie Kaiser scored 18 points and Allie Dale provided 15 to lead Twin Bridges past Gardiner in its tournament opener to advance to the 11-12C semifinals, and because the tournament is single elimination, divisionals. The Falcons led by eight at halftime and saw the margin dip to five after three quarters. Sophia Darr scored 18 and Ellie Reinertson nine for the Bruins.
Ennis 35, Lone Peak 21: ENNIS — Jenna Snider was the only player to score in double figures with 11 points and Ennis jumped to a 10-2 first-quarter lead in downing Lone Peak. Jessie Bough scored seven for the Big Horns. With the win, the Mustangs have already clinched a spot in the divisional tournament.
Dillon 46, Stevensville 14: DILLON — Ainsley Shipman led Dillon with 12 points in a rout of Stevensville. Maliyah LeCoure had five points to pace the Yellowjackets.
Anaconda 67, Arlee 12: ANACONDA — Megan Reich scored 12 points, and Makena Patrick and Mia Sullivan-Sanders added eight points apiece as the Copperheads smoked Arlee.