Prep roundup: Philipsburg girls basketball advances to 13C district championship

Asha Comings led all scorers with 17 points, Reece Pitcher had 14 and the Prospectors took down Drummond to advance to the 13C district title game.

Philipsburg's core group of girls have been playing for the Prospectors since they were in eighth grade and Thursday night in Philipsburg, that experience came up big.

"They play well together," said Philipsburg coach Brandon Piazzola. They work as a team and show a lot of composure because they are experienced. The first couple quarters we gave up way too many offensive rebounds. At halftime we put a big emphasis on that, and in the fourth quarter we really limited that. And that's what made the difference tonight."

The Prospectors (10-2, 12-4) jumped out to an early 19-11 lead after the first quarter. But during the next two periods, the Trojans chipped away at the lead and it was 40-39 Philipsburg heading into the fourth.

"Before that final quarter (the message) was, 'We work hard all summer. We work hard all year. This is why we work that hard,'" Piazzola said. "And the girls stepped up, did the little things right and that's why we won the game at the end."

Sydney Phillips led Drummond with 16 points.