Prep roundup: Philipsburg boys basketball season ended by Harrison for 2nd season in a row

Manhattan Christian 67, Twin Bridges 23: DEER LODGE — Logan Leep scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds, Seth Amunrud produced 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 3 Manhattan Christian avenged its only defeat of the season by crushing No. 4 Twin Bridges to win the divisional title. Willem Kimm added 14 points and nine boards for the Eagles, who led 31-11 at halftime. Tate Smith scored six for the Falcons, who were 7-for-46 (15.2%) from the floor a week after knocking off Manhattan Christian for the district crown.

Girls basketball

Whitehall 72, Big Timber 69: BIG TIMBER — Bailey Finn poured in 32 points, Hailee Brandon provided 21 more and top-ranked Big Timber needed all of them to fend off Whitehall in double overtime for the district championship. Emily Cooley added 13 for the unbeaten Herders, who outscored the Trojans 14-11 in the second extra session. Maxine Hoagland scored 18, and Jada Clarkson and Brynna Wolfe added 17 each for Whitehall.