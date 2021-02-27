Prep roundup: Philipsburg boys basketball season ended by Harrison for 2nd season in a row

For the second year in a row, the Wildcats broke the hearts of the Prospectors.
Last season it was a buzzer-beating heave that sent Philipsburg home. On Saturday in Deer Lodge during the Western C consolation semifinals, Harrison used a fast start to burry the Prospectors 59-32.
"Harrison played a near-perfect game," said Philipsburg coach Dustin Keltner. "They shot a phenomenal percentage from the field. We aren't built to extend on a team with that size and length. After their fast start, they forced us to play that game."
Jackson Nye and Luke Cima combined for 32 points, scoring 18 and 14 points, respectively. Kyle Homner managed 10 for the Wildcats.
Brian Ward led the Prospectors with 12 points. Fellow seniors Preston Metesh and Kade Cutler scored three and four points, respectively.
Philipsburg's season comes to an end with a record of 11-5.
"I can't put into words what this team and this group of seniors mean to Philipsburg and to me personally," Keltner said. "They took us all on one hell of a ride.
Harrison lost to Shields Valley in the consolation final, 56-41.
Also Saturday:
Boys basketball
Manhattan Christian 67, Twin Bridges 23: DEER LODGE — Logan Leep scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds, Seth Amunrud produced 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 3 Manhattan Christian avenged its only defeat of the season by crushing No. 4 Twin Bridges to win the divisional title. Willem Kimm added 14 points and nine boards for the Eagles, who led 31-11 at halftime. Tate Smith scored six for the Falcons, who were 7-for-46 (15.2%) from the floor a week after knocking off Manhattan Christian for the district crown.
Girls basketball
Whitehall 72, Big Timber 69: BIG TIMBER — Bailey Finn poured in 32 points, Hailee Brandon provided 21 more and top-ranked Big Timber needed all of them to fend off Whitehall in double overtime for the district championship. Emily Cooley added 13 for the unbeaten Herders, who outscored the Trojans 14-11 in the second extra session. Maxine Hoagland scored 18, and Jada Clarkson and Brynna Wolfe added 17 each for Whitehall.
Jefferson 43, Manhattan 35: BOULDER — Cia Stuber scored 12 points, Rachel Van Blaricom added 10 and Jefferson pulled away in the third quarter for a triumph over Manhattan in the 5B third-place game. Sam Zody was next with nine while Grace Alexander had seven for the Panthers, who trailed by two at halftime but were up 32-25 after three. Olleca Severson paced the Tigers with 14 points.
Hamilton 48, Dillon 37: Layne Kearns scored 16 points and Mya Winkler helped with 11 as Hamilton stayed alive with a 48-37 triumph over Dillon. The Broncs won the first three quarters in building a 15-point lead entering the final eight minutes. Ainsley Shipman topped the Beavers with 15 points.
Wrestling
Jefferson squeaks past time Whitehall for Western B-C title: Jefferson won a close battle with Whitehall, 175-169.5, for the Western B-C title in the 24-team super divisional at Cut Bank. Cut Bank was third with 148, Fairfield-Augusta fourth with 137.5 and Thompson Falls-Noxon fifth with 136.5. Winning the first Western B-C super divisional titles were: 103, Brayden Linville, Three Forks-Ennis; 113, Nathan Blodnich, Anaconda; 120, Steven Schubarth, Simms; 126, Kyle Durden, Eureka; 132, Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls-Noxon; 138, Roper Mycke, Conrad; 145, Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls-Noxon; 152, Dallen Hoover, Whitehall; 160, Coy Cohenour, Three Forks-Ennis; 170, Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; 182, Dane Chojnacky, Thompson Falls-Noxon; 205, Lane Hinderager, Simms; 285, Caden Crowell, Cascade. At 132 pounds, Thilmony defeated Gunnar Smith of Eureka 12-10 in overtime. Smith is a three-time state champion. Whitehall was fourth at last year's state meet.