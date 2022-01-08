Prep roundup: No. 1 Jefferson girls basketball rallies late to beat No. 3 Big Timber

The No. 1 Jefferson Panthers (9-0) knocked off the defending Class B girls state champions 69-68 by outscoring the Big Timber Sheepherders 26-21 in a high-scoring fourth quarter.

Rachel Van Blaricom scored 26 points to pace the Panthers, who remained unbeaten at 9-0. Brynna Wolfe contributed 17 points and Cia Stuber and MacKenzie Layng both had nine points for Jefferson.

Three players reached double figures for No. 3 Big Timber, which dropped to 6-2: Bailey Finn with 22 points, Emily Cooley with 18 and Kameryn Ketcham had 14.

Also Saturday:

Boys basketball

Butte Central 44, Frenchtown 29: Dougie Peoples, as he often does, led all scorers as the Maroons came away with the road victory. Peoples had 23 and Kyle Holter added eight for Butte Central, which held the Broncs to just three points in the first quarter and six points in the fourth. Connor Michaud paced Frenchtown with 15 points.

Kalispell Glacier 64, Butte 50: Glacier got 17 points from Ty Olsen and 13 from Will Salonen on the way to a home victory over Butte. Connor Sullivan added 12 for the Wolfpack. Kooper Klobucar had 16 to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Cameron Gurnsey chipped in 10.

Dillon 71, East Helena 33: The Beavers ran away from East Helena, thanks to 12 points each from Callahan Hoffman, Jonathan Kirkley and Carsten Lemelin. Kee Christiansen chipped in with 10 points for the Beavers. Kaeden Sager scored 11 to lead the Vigilantes. Teammate Kobe Mergenthaler had 10.

Jefferson 44, Big Timber 30: Two players scored in double figures for Jefferson; Wade Rykal led with 11 points and Jake Genger added 10. Big Timber's Trevor Mosness scored eight points.

Bigfork 65, Deer Lodge 38: Bryce Gilliard scored 11 points and Isak Epperly added 10 for victorious Bigfork. Colin Wade added nine. The Vikings held Deer Lodge scoreless in the second quarter and led 39-12 at halftime.

Sheridan 57, Gardiner 50: Sheridan outlasted Gardiner, thanks to 28 points from Kaiden Batzler and a productive supporting cast that saw seven other players reach the scoring column. John McDonald had a team-high 23 points to lead Gardiner.

Girls basketball

Butte 46, Kalispell Glacier 42: Kodie Hoagland had a game-high 15 points, Brooke McGrath pumped in 12 and the Bulldogs held on for a home win at the Civic Center despite a late rally from the Wolfpack. Glacier outscored Butte 17-13 in the final frame, but it wasn't quite enough as the Bulldogs bounced back following a Friday night defeat to Flathead. Bethany Sorenson scored 12 and Noah Fincher added nine for Glacier.

Dillon 69, East Helena 29: Sydney Petersen and Halle Fitzgerald scored 14 points each as the Beavers triumphed at home against the Vigilantes. Jordyn Walker also contributed 12 points in the win. Dillon jumped ahead 20-6 in the first quarter and expanded that to 44-12 by halftime. East Helena received a game-high 21 points from Dymon Root.

Missoula Loyola 52, Anaconda 49: The Breakers were outscored 19-9 in the fourth quarter but still had enough to hold off Anaconda. Kennedy McCorkle scored 14 for Loyola, while Giovanna Horner added 11 points. Anaconda’s Maniyah Lunceford scored 19 points to lead all scorers and Makena Patrick had 16 for the Copperheads, who trailed 43-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Bigfork 74, Deer Lodge 8: Emma Berreth had 25 points for Bigfork, which had 66 points after the third quarter. Ava Davey and Braeden Gunlock added 14 points each for the Valkryies.

