Prep roundup: No. 1 Jefferson girls basketball pulls away from Anaconda

Rachel Van Blaricom poured in 21 points and Brynna Wolfe backed her with 14 as the No. 1 Panthers kept rolling against the No. 7 Copperheads 62-47 in an early showdown of ranked teams.

Jefferson led 13-5 after one quarter and pulled away with a 21-12 fourth quarter. Makena Patrick scored 19, Sami Johnson 10 and Maniyah Lunceford nine for Anaconda.

Also Friday:

Boys basketball

Jefferson 69, Anaconda 25: BOULDER — Trent McMaster and Wade Rykal paced a balanced Panthers offense with 11 points each and Tom Meyer had 10 in a taming of the Copperheads. Luke Eckmann scored eight for Jefferson, which jumped to a 15-4 lead. Gabe Galle scored 14 for Anaconda.

Deer Lodge 70, Drummond 59: DEER LODGE — Logan Nicholson was unstoppable with 43 points as the Wardens outscored the Class C Trojans by racing to a 25-13 first-quarter lead and holding on. Ripley Ford added 12 for Deer Lodge. Colt Parsons scored 23, Caleb Parke 14, Trey Phillips 10 and Cooper Bradshaw eight for Drummond.

Ennis 57, Sheridan 45: ENNIS — Brand Ostler led with 17 points and Clintin Buyan chipped in with 14 as the Mustangs rallied from a five-point first-quarter deficit and pulled away in the second half to defeat the Panthers. Jaxson Kloote scored 11 for Ennis, which trailed 26-25 at halftime. Cade Cathey scored 18 points and Kaidon Batzler nine for Sheridan.

Girls basketball

Butte 49, Belgrade 41: BELGRADE — Kodie Hoagland scored 12 points, and Ashley Olson provided nine points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs built an eight-point halftime lead and held on against the Panthers. Tyler Clary and Emmarie Richards scored eight points apiece for Butte. McKenna Morris scored 10, and Naomi Reanier and Leila Mamamgon added nine each for Belgrade.

Drummond 36, Deer Lodge 34: DEER LODGE — Holly Hauptman scored 13 points and the Trojans rallied from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to topple the Class B Wardens. Elizabeth Perry scored eight for Drummond, which trailed 17-5 at halftime. Nia McClanahan scored 10, and Natalie Spring and Taryn Lamb offered nine apiece for Deer Lodge.

Twin Bridges 60, Lima 19: TWIN BRDIGES — Callie Kaiser led the Falcons with 14 points and Ayla Janzen added 10. Twin Bridges buried the Bears from the opening whistle, taking a 26-3 lead after the first quarter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0