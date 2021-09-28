Prep roundup: Malia Harris records 1,000th dig as Anaconda volleyball sweeps Deer Lodge

The Copperheads bounced back from a head-scratching loss with a straight set victory over rival Deer Lodge on Tuesday night in Deer Lodge, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23.
The win comes after a 3-0 home loss to Loyola last Thursday.
"We were in a really weird slump where we weren't hitting affectively," said Anaconda coach Korey Rivers. "So in practice this week we really worked on our attack and it paid off nicely."
Malia Harris led the Copperheads with with 12 digs, including her 1,000th career dig.
Makena Patrick, who played her first game outside, was second on the team in kills with eight.
"I was proud of her. She hit the ball smart and effectively," Rivers said.
Maniyah Lunceford led the team with nine kills.
Larkin Galle racked up 14 assists, while Harris and Patrick had two aces apiece. Payton Bailey managed a pair of blocks.
Also Tuesday:
Volleyball
Missoula Sentinel 3, Butte 0: MISSOULA — The Spartans cruised by the Bulldogs, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20. Ashley Olson had eight kills, Katie Keller added 15 assists, but it wasn't enough as Butte took the loss on the road. Brooke McGrath and Jordyn Bolton each had 13 digs.
Boys soccer
Helena Capital 5, Butte 1: The Bulldogs fell to the Bruins in a game coach Cody Carpenter said, "The score did not reflect how close the match was." James Hadley scored for Butte, assisted by Jack Luoma. Jace Claassen, Jake Jost, Trey Moseman, Nate Wilcox and Josiah Bibeau scored for Capital.