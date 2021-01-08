Prep roundup: Kaiden Batzler's huge night catapults Sheridan over Gardiner

Kaiden Batzler went off for 35 points with 17 coming during the fourth quarter, lifting the Panthers to a home win against Gardiner.

"He just turned it on there and got aggressive," said Sheridan coach Ben Holland. "He's so lanky and long, he's hard to defend. And he can shoot, so it kind of all came together."

The Panthers trailed for nearly the entire game. With about a minute to go, Sheridan was able to turn over the Bruins and convert that opportunity into a Batzler 3-pointer. After a timeout and a missed shot by Gardiner, Batzler drew a foul and knocked down a pair of free throws.

"And we just hung on after that," Holland said.

Gardiner led 20-16 at halftime and took a 36-22 lead into the fourth quarter before the Panthers exploded for 26 points in the final period.

Lane Poirier had six points for Sheridan, and Hartson Van Houten, Cade Cathey and Caden Theis had three points apiece.

John McDonald and Taylor Rose paced the Bruins offense with 18 and 11 points, respectively.

Sheridan is back on the court in Shields Valley on Saturday. Girls tip at 5:30 p.m. and the boys are at 7 p.m.

