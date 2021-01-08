Prep roundup: Kaiden Batzler's huge night catapults Sheridan over Gardiner

Kaiden Batzler went off for 35 points with 17 coming during the fourth quarter, lifting the Panthers to a home win against Gardiner.
"He just turned it on there and got aggressive," said Sheridan coach Ben Holland. "He's so lanky and long, he's hard to defend. And he can shoot, so it kind of all came together."
The Panthers trailed for nearly the entire game. With about a minute to go, Sheridan was able to turn over the Bruins and convert that opportunity into a Batzler 3-pointer. After a timeout and a missed shot by Gardiner, Batzler drew a foul and knocked down a pair of free throws.
"And we just hung on after that," Holland said.
Gardiner led 20-16 at halftime and took a 36-22 lead into the fourth quarter before the Panthers exploded for 26 points in the final period.
Lane Poirier had six points for Sheridan, and Hartson Van Houten, Cade Cathey and Caden Theis had three points apiece.
John McDonald and Taylor Rose paced the Bruins offense with 18 and 11 points, respectively.
Sheridan is back on the court in Shields Valley on Saturday. Girls tip at 5:30 p.m. and the boys are at 7 p.m.
Also Friday:
Boys basketball
Deer Lodge 53, Anaconda 47: ANACONDA — Ozzie King led the way with 16 points, and Logan Nicholson and Brodey Freeman added 14 apiece as Deer Lodge fended off Anaconda. Braedon Sawyer topped the Copperheads with 18 points and Eli Saltenberger helped with 14 points.
Girls basketball
Gardiner 63, Sheridan 33: SHERIDAN — Desaray Tipton led the Panthers with 13 points, Faith Larson chipped in with five points but it wasn't enough as the Bruins cruised to the win. Ellie Reinertson led all scorers with 26 and Sophia Darr poured in 16, which included four 3-pointers.
Wrestling
Butte 45, Helena Capital 18
103: Trey Whitlock, Butte, forf. 113: Maverick McEwen, Butte, p. Seth Parriman, Capital, 1:58. 120: Kyler Raiha, Butte, p. Hunter Rahn, Capital, 1:54. 126: Keagan Gransbury, Butte, p. Brandon Soule, Capital, 3:06. 132: Ayden Smelko, Butte, p. Kip Puma, Capital, 3:23. 138: Carson DesRosier, Capital, dec. Connor Konda, Butte, 6-1. 145: Gavin Vetter, Butte, p. Nick Flies, Capital, 4:21. 152: Anthony Liva, Butte, dec. Wyatt Schneider, Capital, 4-3. 160: Conner Kovick, Capital, p. Christian Vetter, Butte, 4:17. 170: Dylan Graham, Capital, dec. Dominik Scown, Butte, 7-4. 182: Mason Christian, Butte, dec. Ian Isaacson, Capital, 7-6. 205: Noah Kovick, Capital, p. Tanner Huff, Butte, 0:12. 285: Talon Marsh, Butte, dec. Zach Tierney, Capital, 3-1.
Butte 66, Helena High 6
103: Trey Whitlock, Butte, p. Caleb Oshea, Helena, 1:45. 113: Maverick McEwen, Butte, forf. 120: Kyler Raiha, Butte, p. Nathan Elmose, Helena, 6:12. 126: Keagan Gransbery, Butte, forf. 132: Kip Pumnea, Butte, p. Ian Mehrens, Helena, 5:28. 138: Connor Konda, Butte, dec. Cameron Wyant, Helena, 8-2. 145: Gavin Vetter, Butte, p. David Kemp, Helena, 1:16. 152: Anthony Liva, Butte, forf. 160: Christian Vetter, Butte, p. Kaleb Kirklin, Helena, 1:34. 170: Kaleb McKay, Helena, p. Dominik Scown, Butte, 5:20. 182: Mason Christian, Butte, p. Justice Seamons, Helena, 5:41. 205: Tanner Huff, Butte, dec. Sean O'Connel, 5-2. 285: Zach Tierney, Butte, p. Ruger Young, Helena, 1:54.