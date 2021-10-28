Prep roundup: Jefferson volleyball sweeps Three Forks in semifinals

Jefferson defeated Three Forks in three sets, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9 Thursday night in the District 5B tournament. The Panthers will face Townsend in the finals on Friday.

Dakota Edmiston and Rachel Van Blaricom combined for 32 kills to power Jefferson's offense. Gracie Leiva also played a big role in the win, recording 18 assists.

Emma McCauley finished with a team-high 12 digs while Sophie Livesay had eight blocks and Sydney Mace had a good night serving the ball, as she finished with two aces on the night.

Also Thursday:

Volleyball

Twin Bridges 3, Harrison-Willow Creek 0: Twin Bridges swept Harrison-Willow Creek 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 on Thursday night. Fran Pollorena had an all-around great match finishing with 13 kills, 13 assists and three aces for the Falcons. Callie Kaiser finished with 11 kills and six digs.

Ennis 3, Gardiner 1: Ennis defeated Gardiner in four sets, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17, 25-13 Thursday night. Addison Oliver finished with 11 assists and 10 digs for Ennis, while Shelby Klein had 12 kills and five aces. Rylee Klasna also had a good outing, finishing with 11 assists.

Shields Valley 3, Twin Bridges, 0: After defeating Harrison-Willow Creek, Twin Bridges was swept by Shields Valley 25-18, 27-25, 25-9 Thursday night.

