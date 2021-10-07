Prep roundup: Jefferson volleyball keeps rolling with straight-set victory over Big Timber

Dakota Edmisten and Rachel VanBlaricom had 13 kills apiece to lead Jefferson as the Panthers cruised by Big Timber on Thursday night for a road victory.

Bayley Toney tallied three blocks, Gracie Leiva racked up four aces, Sydney Mace added 13 assists and the Panthers improved to 11-1 on the season, and 7-1 in District 5B.

Jefferson gets a breather until Oct. 14 when the Panthers travel to Whitehall for another conference tilt.

Also Thursday:

Volleyball

White Sulphur Springs 3, Ennis 0: ENNIS — Shelbey Klein had 10 kills and five aces, Shae Lovett had 11 assists but it wasn't enough as White Sulphur Springs beat the Mustangs in straight sets, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22. Paxton Fortner and Klein managed six digs apiece for Ennis. Klein also tallied four blocks.

