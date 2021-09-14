Prep roundup: Jefferson volleyball gets gutsy win over Manhattan; Butte downs Big Sky

Jefferson volleyball won a five-set thriller on the road Tuesday night in District 5B volleyball action over the Manhattan Tigers, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 15-6.

The Tigers took the first set 25-19, and while the Panthers kept it close the game was mostly controlled by Manhattan's front row.

Similar to how the Tigers controlled the first set, the Panthers bounced back and took the second. The game was hardly in doubt.

The Panthers dug deep to take the pivotal third set. Jefferson trailed 20-19 coming out of a timeout. Manhattan took the first point after the break, but the Panthers rallied and tied the game at 21. A Dakota Edmisten spike gave Jefferson a 22-21 advantage and the Tigers called timeout.

Edmisten continued her stellar play. After Manhattan tied the game, back-to-back kills by Edmisten put Jefferson on the verge of taking the game, which it did, 25-22, on the very next play thanks to an ace by Emma McCauley.

Down two games to one, the Tigers responded with another convincing win in the fourth set. Jefferson hung around but similar to the first set, the game was controlled by Manhattan's front row.