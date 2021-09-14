Prep roundup: Jefferson volleyball gets gutsy win over Manhattan; Butte downs Big Sky

Jefferson volleyball won a five-set thriller on the road Tuesday night in District 5B volleyball action over the Manhattan Tigers, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 15-6.
The Tigers took the first set 25-19, and while the Panthers kept it close the game was mostly controlled by Manhattan's front row.
Similar to how the Tigers controlled the first set, the Panthers bounced back and took the second. The game was hardly in doubt.
The Panthers dug deep to take the pivotal third set. Jefferson trailed 20-19 coming out of a timeout. Manhattan took the first point after the break, but the Panthers rallied and tied the game at 21. A Dakota Edmisten spike gave Jefferson a 22-21 advantage and the Tigers called timeout.
Edmisten continued her stellar play. After Manhattan tied the game, back-to-back kills by Edmisten put Jefferson on the verge of taking the game, which it did, 25-22, on the very next play thanks to an ace by Emma McCauley.
Down two games to one, the Tigers responded with another convincing win in the fourth set. Jefferson hung around but similar to the first set, the game was controlled by Manhattan's front row.
With the momentum back with the Tigers, Jefferson did not flinch. The Tigers took an early 3-2 advantage and that's when the Panthers turned on the afterburners. They took off on a 3-0 run, helped by back-to-back receiving errors by Manhattan. Now with the Panthers leading 5-3, Manhattan took a timeout. After the break, it was McCauley's aggressive serving that did the Tigers in once again — this time, for good. Back-to-back aces extended the Panthers lead to 8-4, forcing another Manhattan timeout. The Tigers never recovered and the Panthers sealed the match in the final set, 15-6.
Edmisten led the attack with 24 kills and Bayley Taney tallied five blocks. Sydney Mace had 25 assists and McCauley managed 22 digs. Rachel VanBlaricom had three aces.
Also Tuesday:
Volleyball
Butte 3, Big Sky 0: It took the Bulldogs (2-7) a grand total of an hour and 25 minutes to send away Missoula Big Sky 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 for a home victory. Brooke McGrath and Ashley Olson led the way with eight kills apiece. Olivia Quinn racked up 18 assists and Katie Keller added 10. Jordyn Bolton and Mollee Conlan chipped in with 12 and 11 kills, respectively.
Ennis 3, Sheridan 0: SHERIDAN — The Mustangs took care of the Panthers 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 for a road win. Shelbey Klein led the way with 12 of Ennis' 28 kills, while Marlyssa Ledgerwood added six. Zoe Green tallied five aces and Paxton Fortner had four. Shae Lovett assisted on 14 points and Addy Oliver had nine assists of her own. Klein also had four digs. Ledgerwood managed two digs.