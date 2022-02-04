Prep roundup: Jefferson qualifies 10 wrestlers for state on 1st day of Western B-C divisionals

BUTTE — The Panthers are close to repeating as Western B-C wrestling champions, but they want more.

Jefferson's 112 team points put the Panthers two points behind first-place Cut Bank after Day 1 of the Western B-C divisional tournament Friday at the Butte Civic Center. The Panthers have already qualified 10 of their wrestlers for next weekend's state tournament in Billings, and one more could still make it through the consolation bracket. Getting 11 bodies to state bodes well at a tournament where every match — and every point — is critical.

Leo Anderson, Dylan Mikesell, Dayton Brown, Cameron Mikesell, Reed Zander, John Armstrong, Jace Oxarart, Brady Armstrong, Braedon Jones and Jeyden Sullivan are the Panthers who have punched their tickets to the Metra already. Leighton LaFromboise still has a shot if he has a good Day 2.

Anaconda is in third place with 81 points. The Copperheads have qualified five for the state tournament with two more still in the mix, pending Day 2 results, according to coach Joe Casey.

Whitehall currently sits in seventh place with 69 points.

Also Friday:

Boys basketball

No. 1 Manhattan Christian 79, Sheridan 35: The undefeated Eagles bolted ahead 21-1 in the first quarter and were never threatened at home. Mason Venema had 19 points and five rebounds for Manhattan Christian. Seth Amunrud finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Willem Kimm added 11 points. The Eagles held a 31-13 advantage on the boards and notched 12 steals. Kaidon Batzler led Sheridan with 10 points.

Shields Valley 77, Twin Bridges 43: Kaden Acosta's 20 points helped Shields Valley pull away from Twin Bridges after the first quarter. Cole Flatt scored 16 points and Dylan Flatt had 14 for the Rebels. Daniel Hogenson also had 14 for Shields Valley.

Girls basketball

No. 4 Kalispell Flathead 36, Butte 32: Flathead, behind Maddy Moore's 11 points, survived a low-scoring game. Clare Converse had nine for the Bravettes. Laurel Rosenleaf and Kodie Hoagland each had nine points for Butte. Hoagland hit three 3-pointers. Butte played without Ashley Olson, who sprained an ankle in practice this week.

No. 5 Anaconda 59, Deer Lodge 22: Alyssa Peterson led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points for Anaconda. The Copperheads had nine players reach the scoring column. Maniyah Lunceford added eight points and Makena Patrick and Kora Kelly each had seven for the 'Heads. Taryn Lamb's eight points paced Deer Lodge.

No. 4 Manhattan Christian 74, Sheridan 42: Junior Ava Bellach put together a game-high 27 points as the Eagles won big at home. Junior teammate Grace Aamot contributed 16 to the cause. Bellach also grabbed seven rebounds. Manhattan Christian raced ahead 19-6 in the first quarter and owned a 37-25 advantage by halftime. Brooke Grow and Faith Larsen posted 10 points apiece for Sheridan.

No. 8 Shields Valley 41, No. 3 Twin Bridges 34: The Rebels held Twin Bridges to one point in the third quarter to bounce back from a loss last week to Gardiner. Jaeli Jenkins was the lone Rebel in double figures, but three more scored at least eight points for Shields Valley, which trailed 23-17 at the half. Kyle Pancost scored 13 points to lead the Falcons, who knocked off previous No. 1 Manhattan Christian last Friday.

