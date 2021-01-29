Prep roundup: Jefferson girls basketball rallies past Three Forks

The Panthers survived a scare at Three Forks on Friday and came away with a 39-34 victory in Class B action.
After scoring just two points in the second quarter, Jefferson trailed 21-15 at the half. But the Panthers went on a 14-4 run in the third quarter to take back control of the game, and hung on to close out the win.
Rachel Van Blaricom led all scorers with 15 points. Dakota Edminston was also in double figures with 11. Cia Stuber and Grace Alexander added four points apiece.
Jayden Woodland paced the Wolves with 12 points and Kinzee Howey added six.
Also Friday:
Boys basketball
Big Timber 54, Whitehall 48: WHITEHALL — Codee Mehus scored 15 points and Tristin Matzik had 14 as Big Timber rallied from a deep first-quarter hole to down Whitehall in overtime. Sam Shepherd added 12 points for the Herders, who trailed 21-8 after eight minutes and rallied to lead by four entering the fourth quarter. Big Timber won the overtime 6-0. Brendan Wagner scored 19 points to lead the Trojans.
Mission 50, Deer Lodge 49: DEER LODGE — St. Ignatius got past Deer Lodge as Ross McPherson and Zoran LaFrombois each scored 15 for the Bulldogs. Logan Nicholson dropped in 19 for the Wardens, who also got 13 points from Aidan Thompson.
Manhattan Christian 60, Twin Bridges 41: MANHATTAN — In a showdown between two heavyweights, Seth Amunrud led the way with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists to power No. 2 Manhattan Christian past No. 3 and previously unbeaten Twin Bridges. Willem Kimm also had 14 points and eight boards, Tebarek Hill added 13 points, and Caidin Hill had eight points and nine assists for the Eagles (10-0), who jumped to a nine-point lead after one quarter. Tate Smith had 14 points and six rebounds, and Matthew Kaiser added 13 points for the Falcons (9-1).
Harrison 70, Lima 39: HARRISON — Joe Cima pumped in 25 points and nine Harrison-Willow Creek players scored in a drubbing of Lima. The Wildcats led by only five after one quarter and nine at halftime, but a 21-5 surge in the ensuing eight minutes did the trick. Walker Nygren scored 19 points and Garet Leslley 11 for the Bears.
Philipsburg 70, Victor 27: VICTOR — Philipsburg downed Victor as Kade Cutler poured in 22 points and Kai O'Donnell added on 15 for the Prospectors. Andrew Tallon had 11 points for Philipsburg. Caleb Rosen scored nine to lead the Pirates.
Girls basketball
Manhattan Christian 55, Twin Bridges 29: MANHATTAN — Eliana Kuperus led with 14 points and five rebounds, Kiersten Van Kirk contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots, and Ava Bellach chipped in with 10 points to lead No. 6 Manhattan Christian over Twin Bridges. The Eagles led by 16 at halftime and then fashioned a 15-0 thidr quarter to put it away. Kara Dale's 13 points led the Falcons.
Big Timber 68, Whitehall 52: WHITEHALL — Hailee Brandon scored 21 points and Bailey Finn added 20 as top-ranked Big Timber produced a huge fourth quarter to thwart an upset challenge by No. 4 Whitehall. The Herders fell behind by three points entering the final eight minutes before finishing on a 29-10 surge. Jada Clarkson scored 18 points for the Trojans, and Brynna Wolfe and Maxine Hoagland added 10 apiece.
Philipsburg 67, Victor 25: PHILIPSBURG — Asha Comings lit it up for 18 points, Rachel Ward pumped in 15, Reece Pitcher tallied 12 and Amelia Hill added 11 as the Prospectors routed Victor. Virginia Brown led the Pirates with 15 points.
Wrestling
Butte 44, Sentinel 21
103: Canyon Mullaney, Butte p. Bryton Lenz, Sentinel, 0:52. 113: Trey Whitlock, Butte, p. Keagan Crosby, Sentinel, 5:33. 120: Maverick McEwen, Butte, p. Sam Hurteau, Sentinel, 0:31. 126: Keagan Gransbery, Butte, forf. 132: Kip Pumnea, Butte, p. Novik Thomas, Sentinel, 5:07. 138: Jackson Bakken, Sentinel, p. Trey Hansen, Butte, 1:22. 145: Anthony Liva, Butte, dec. Jesse Horner, Sentinel, 7-6. 152: Blake Jolma, Sentinel, p. Gavin Vetter, Butte, 0:37. 160: Christian Vetter, Butte, dec. Trevor Tucker, Sentinel, 10-7. 170: Dominik Scown, Butte, p. Juelz Beck, Sentinel, 1:51. 182: Mason Christian, Butte, dec. Kristopher Musick, Sentinel, 12-8. 205: Zac Crews, Sentinel, dec. Tanner Huff, Butte, 8-2. 285: Xander Sarbacher, Sentinel, p. Kade Schleeman, Butte, 2:59. (Butte coach misconduct -1 team point).
Three Forks 44, Jefferson 12
103: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, dec. Cole Rogers, Three Forks, 3-2. 113: Braydin Linville, Three Forks, p. Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, 1:37. 120: Christian Davis, Jefferson, dec. Jace Ashley, Three Forks, 11-5. 126: Chase Kirkland, Three Forks, maj dec. Dayton Brown, Jefferson, 13-5. 132: Levi Wagner, Three Forks, p. Zack Supalla, Jefferson, 1:16. 138: Gabe Hungerford, Three Forks, maj dec. Colman Thornton, Jefferson, 14-2. 145: Dillon Kamps, Three Forks, p. Keaton Poulsen, Jefferson, 0:49. 152: Jesse Eide, Three Forks, p. Kaden Johnson, Jefferson, 1:43. 160: Coy Coenhauer, Three Forks, p. Wyatt Rauch, Jefferson, 1:23. 205: Alex Fletcher, Three Forks, forf. 285: Matt Riehl, Jefferson, forf.
Whitehall 38, Three Forks 30
103: Brayden Linville, Three Forks, p. Isaac Skogan, Whitehall, 0:34. 113: Cole Rogers, Three Forks, forf. 120: Dane Hoover, Whitehall, p. Jace Ashley, Three Forks, 3:25. 126: Chase Kirkland, Three Forks, dec. Michael Reif, Whitehall, 11-8. 132: Levi Wagner, Three Forks, dec. Dawson Powers, Whitehall, 8-5. 138: Gabe Hungerford, Three Forks, p. Gavin Watson, Whitehall, 1:00. 145: Trenton Walker, Whitehall, p. Dylan Kamps, Three Forks, 5:54. 152: Dallan Hoover, Whitehall p. Jesse Eide, Three Forks, 1:01. 160: Coy Cohenour, Three Forks, p. Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall, 4:55. 170: Kyle Denny, Whitehall, forf. 182: Justin Kuehl, Whitehall, forf. 285: Leo Scafani, Whitehall, forf.
Whitehall 49, Jefferson 24
103: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, p. Isaac Sckogen, Whitehall, 0:51. 113: Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, forf. 120: Dane Hoover, Jefferson, p. Dayton Brown, Jefferson, 1:09. 126: Wesley Biggers, Whitehall, maj dec. Isaac Van Blaricom, Jefferson, 11-0. 132: Michael Reiff, Whitehall, p. Zach Supalla, Jefferson, 3:03. 138: Colman Thornton, Jefferson p. Nick Denny, Whitehall, 3:18. 145: MacKenzy Best, Whitehall, forf. 152: Dallen Hoover, Whitehall, forf. 160: Kyle Denny, Whitehall, p. Wyatt Rausch, Jefferson, 0:42. 170: Karsen Klapah, Whitehall, forf. 182: Justin Kuehl, Whitehall, forf. 205: James Dubois, Whitehall, forf. 285: Leo Scafani, Whitehall, dec. Matt Riehl, Jefferson, 5-3.