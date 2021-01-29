Prep roundup: Jefferson girls basketball rallies past Three Forks

Manhattan Christian 60, Twin Bridges 41: MANHATTAN — In a showdown between two heavyweights, Seth Amunrud led the way with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists to power No. 2 Manhattan Christian past No. 3 and previously unbeaten Twin Bridges. Willem Kimm also had 14 points and eight boards, Tebarek Hill added 13 points, and Caidin Hill had eight points and nine assists for the Eagles (10-0), who jumped to a nine-point lead after one quarter. Tate Smith had 14 points and six rebounds, and Matthew Kaiser added 13 points for the Falcons (9-1).

Harrison 70, Lima 39: HARRISON — Joe Cima pumped in 25 points and nine Harrison-Willow Creek players scored in a drubbing of Lima. The Wildcats led by only five after one quarter and nine at halftime, but a 21-5 surge in the ensuing eight minutes did the trick. Walker Nygren scored 19 points and Garet Leslley 11 for the Bears.

Philipsburg 70, Victor 27: VICTOR — Philipsburg downed Victor as Kade Cutler poured in 22 points and Kai O'Donnell added on 15 for the Prospectors. Andrew Tallon had 11 points for Philipsburg. Caleb Rosen scored nine to lead the Pirates.

Girls basketball