Prep roundup: Jefferson girls basketball rallies late to sink Manhattan

Rachel Van Blaricom led with 15 points, Cia Stuber provided 14 and Dakota Edmisten scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as Jefferson rallied for a 55-44 opening-round win over Manhattan in the girls District 5B tournament.
The Panthers outscored the Tigers 21-9 in the fourth quarter. Adele Didriksen scored nine, and Olleca Severson and Hallie Hemenway provided eight apiece for Manhattan.
Also Tuesday:
Boys basketball
Whitehall 50, Jefferson 47: BOULDER — Brendan Wagner led with 19 points — eight in the fourth quarter — and Whitehall overturned a one-point deficit after three quarters to topple Jefferson in the first round of the District 5B tournament. Hayden Hoagland added 13 for the Trojans, who led by four at halftime. Trent McMaster scored 19 and Joe Visser 11 for the Panthers.
Anaconda 74, Arlee 49: ANACONDA — Eli Saltenberger drained 20 points and Braedon Sawyer backed him with 14 as Anaconda coasted past Arlee in a Western B play-in game. Jacob Greenwood added nine for the Copperheads, who led by 11 after one quarter and weren't threatened thereafter. Micah Johnson led the Warriors with 19 points, and Hunter Brown and Ben Harlow added 10 apiece.
Girls basketball
Butte 40, Kalispell Flathead 30: KALISPELL — MacKenzie Tutty led the way with 20 points as Butte rolled to a 16-point halftime lead and overcame a one-point third quarter to outlast Kalispell Flathead. Ashley Olson added eight for the Bulldogs, who saw their lead dip to 10 after three quarters. Clare Converse led the Bravettes with 15.