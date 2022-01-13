Prep roundup: Jefferson boys, girls basketball takes care of Deer Lodge

Trent McMaster led with 17 points and Jake Genger helped with 11 as the Panthers bolted to a 19-point halftime lead and cruised past the Wardens.

Logan Nicholson scored 12 for Deer Lodge.

Wade Rykal, Tyler Harrington and Hyrum Parke each had six points for the Panthers, who had 10 players score at least two points. They also shot 70% from the free throw line.

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball

Drummond 49, Philipsburg 43: Caleb Parke scored 15 points, Colt Parsons added 11 and the Trojans rallied past the Prospectors with a huge fourth quarter. Samuel Bryant provided 10 points for Drummond, which outscored Philipsburg 20-7 in the final eight minutes to overturn a seven-point deficit. Hayden Mason scored 19 points and Andrew Tallon nine for the Prospectors.

Girls basketball

No. 1 Jefferson 67, Deer Lodge 17: Rachel Van Blaricom was tops with 17 points, Brynna Wolfe added 14 and the Panthers stayed perfect by coasting to a 43-4 halftime lead over the Wardens. MacKenzie Layng added 12 for Jefferson, which pitched a 21-0 second-quarter shutout. Taryn Lamb scored seven for Deer Lodge.

Philipsburg 51, Drummond 49: Rachel Ward and Asha Comings had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Philipsburg as the Prospectors narrowly defeated the Trojans.

