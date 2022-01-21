Prep roundup: Jefferson boys basketball erases 7-point deficit in final 2 minutes, beats Whitehall in OT

Tyler Harrington caught fire for 34 points to lead the Jefferson boys basketball team to a late comeback victory at Whitehall in overtime.

"He played well" said Panthers coach Anthony Connole. "I'll take it being down seven with two minutes to go."

Trailing 65-58 with 120 seconds to go in the game, Jefferson's press force key turnovers and hit two 3-points to make it 65-64.

The Trojans answered with a layup to go up 67-64, before Jefferson's Zach Zody drained another trey with 19 seconds left to force overtime.

The Panthers managed to put away Whitehall in the extra period.

The Trojans were led by Brandon Wagner's 27 points. Lane Wagner and Parker Wagner also had big nights with 22 and 19 points, respectively.

Zody finished with 12 points for Jefferson and Tren McMaster added 11.

Also Friday:

Boys basketball

Butte 73, Missoula Sentinel 63: Kenley Leary paged a balanced attack as the Bulldogs pulled away from a one-point halftime deficit to down the Spartans on the road. Jace Stenson scored 18, Kooper Klobucar 14 and Cameron Gurnsey nine for Butte, which outscored Sentinel 23-14 in the third quarter. Trevor Rausch, Kaden Sheridan and Joe Weida all scored 12 points for the Spartans.

No. 6 Florence-Carlton 64, Deer Lodge 46: Beau Neal drained 23 points and Blake Shoupe had his back with 13 for the Falcons, who built a 25-point halftime lead in locking up the Wardens. Aiden Wayne added eight for Florence-Carlton. Logan Nicholson led all scorers with 25 points for Deer Lodge.

Girls basketball

Missoula Sentinel 44, No. 5 Butte 37: Emily McElmurry dropped in 13 points to pace the Spartans in their road upset of the Bulldogs. Sentinel led by three after one quarter, five at halftime and eight entering the final eight minutes. Brooke McGrath scored eight for Butte.

No. 1 Jefferson 68, Whitehall 30: It was Dakota Edmisten's turn to lead the way with 24 points for the Panthers, who shrugged off a slow start and trounced the Trojans to remain unbeaten. Rachel Van Blaricom added 17 and MacKenzie Layng 10 for Jefferson, which led by four after one quarter and then outscored Whitehall 20-2 over the next eight minutes. Maxine Hoagland led the Trojans with 12 points.

Florence-Carlton 50, Deer Lodge 26: Kasidy Yeoman led with 19 points and Kylie Kovatch added 11 for the Falcons, who led by five after one quarter then pushed the margin to 21 by halftime in a trouncing of the Wardens. Olivia Coulter scored eight for Florence-Carlton. Nia McClanahan led Deer Lodge with 11 points.

Philipsburg 57, Valley Christian 23: Asha Comings paced the Prospectors with 17 points en route to the blowout win. Reece Pitcher and Rachel Ward added 15 apiece for Philipsburg.

Ennis 60, Lima 17: Payton Mallett led with 13 points and Marlyssa Ledgerwood helped with 12 as the Mustangs pitched a 19-0 first-quarter shutout and walloped the Bears. Shelbey Klein and Mikendra Ledgerwood hepled with nine apiece for Ennis. Gracie Bravo led Lima with seven points.

