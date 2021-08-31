Prep roundup: Helena Capital shuts out Butte on the pitch

HELENA — In the first home match of the season for the Helena Capital soccer teams, the Bruins rolled against Western AA rival Butte as both the boys and girls team defeated the Bulldogs.

Capital, which defeated Flathead on Saturday, shut out the Bulldogs and earned a 5-0 result Tuesday at Northwest Park, which was its second straight win.

Jace Claassen scored in his second straight match and was one of five Bruins to find the back of the net along with Trey Moseman, Ray O'Conner, Asher Steichen and Gunnar Shumate.

Josiah Bibeau, Tizer Kazmierowski, Claassen and Shumate all contributed to the attack with one assist each.

Bulldogs coach Cody Carpenter said his squad was plagued by mistakes that led directly to Bruins goals.

The Capital girls also won their second straight match of the season, routing the Bulldogs 7-1.

Capital has allowed just two goals total in three games this season, but Butte's Emma Quist managed to find the back of the net for the Bulldogs in the 35th minute.

The Bruins got two goals each from Ella Simpson and Lilli Danzler on Tuesday, as well as goals from Gracie Mockel, MaKenna Szarowicz and Olivia Wigton.