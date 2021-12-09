Prep roundup: Hayden Mason, Andrew Tallon go off as Philipsburg boys basketball routs Lincoln

Hayden Mason poured in 32 points, Andrew Tallon pumped in 22 and the Philipsburg boys basketball team rolled past Lincoln 71-46 for a home victory.

"Hayden had the hot hand tonight," said Prospectors coach Mindy Avila. "And then once he started hitting them, that started pumping up the team. And then Andrew started hitting them. Once Lincoln kind of caught on to our 3-point game, we just started driving to the basket and we were getting layup after layup."

Philipsburg jumped out to a 40-23 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way thanks to a scalding 75% shooting from the field.

Cayhel White added 10 points for the Prospectors.

Teegan Tybo and Andrew Brown led Lincoln with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Philipsburg gets a week off before hosting Anaconda on Dec. 16.

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball

Ennis 67, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56: LEWISTOWN — Brand Ostler scored 17 points, Clintin Buyan had 16 and the Mustangs beat the slow-starting Bearcats. D-G-S put on a late charge, scoring 19 points in the final quarter but were unable to overcome a five-point first quarter. Ace Becker led the Bearcats with 26 points.

Park City 56, Sheridan 43: HARLOWTON — Cade Cathey went for 22 points, Kyler Theis had six, Caden Theis scored four but it wasn't enough as the Panthers came up short. Gage Witt and Jake Gauthier paced Park City with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Girls basketball

Philipsburg 57, Lincoln 16: PHILIPSBURG — Reece Pitcher and Asha Comings scored 13 points apiece as the Prospectors cruised past the Lynx. Rachel Ward added nine for Philipsburg, which led 26-2 after one quarter. Jenna Templeton and Makena Copenhaver had four points each for Lincoln.

Ennis 40, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 22: LEWISTOWN — Marlyssa Ledgerwood led with 10 points and the Mustangs burst to an 11-2 first-quarter lead on the way to downing the Bearcats. Shelbey Klein and Payton Mallett added seven points each for Ennis. Kataia Vincent scored seven for D-G-S.

