Prep roundup: Hamilton volleyball too much for Butte Central

Mia Keeley had 25 assists, Maycee Anderson tallied 18 digs but it wasn't enough as the Maroons came up short against Hamilton 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, on Saturday in Class A volleyball action.
Sofee Thatcher added 17 digs, and Keeley also had a team-high two aces. Ella Moodry paced the Central attack with 11 kills and Brooke Badovinac had four blocks.
However, 22 attack errors and a sluggish start were too much to overcome.
“We just did not play well," said Maroons coach Becky Hancock. "We started slow and just never got going. Everything seemed off and once we started to make some progress it just wasn’t enough.”
Also Saturday:
Volleyball
Jefferson finishes 2nd at Choteau Invitational: After going 4-0 in pool play, including a 42-33 win over Choteau, the Panthers would ultimately have to settle for second place. Choteau bounced back in the championship to defeat Jefferson, 25-21, 25-23.
Deer Lodge 3, Mission 0: DEER LODGE — The Wardens took care of Mission in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13. Mary Hansen set her teammates up for 10 assists. Skyla Pierson notched seven kills for the Deer Lodge attack. Nia McClanahan had a team high in blocks and aces, with three of each. Hansen and Taryn Lamb led the Wardens with seven digs apiece.
Twin Bridges 3, Lone Peak 0: BIG SKY — After a hard-fought first game, the Falcons had their way with Lone Peak for a straight-set victory on the road, 28-26, 25-14, 25-18. Callie Kaiser led Twin with 13 of the Falcons' 33 kills. Fran Pollorena racked up 16 assists and four aces. Allie Dale had a block and Ayla Janzen was credited with 12 digs.