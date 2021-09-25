Prep roundup: Hamilton volleyball too much for Butte Central

Mia Keeley had 25 assists, Maycee Anderson tallied 18 digs but it wasn't enough as the Maroons came up short against Hamilton 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, on Saturday in Class A volleyball action.

Sofee Thatcher added 17 digs, and Keeley also had a team-high two aces. Ella Moodry paced the Central attack with 11 kills and Brooke Badovinac had four blocks.

However, 22 attack errors and a sluggish start were too much to overcome.

“We just did not play well," said Maroons coach Becky Hancock. "We started slow and just never got going. Everything seemed off and once we started to make some progress it just wasn’t enough.”

Also Saturday:

Volleyball

Jefferson finishes 2nd at Choteau Invitational: After going 4-0 in pool play, including a 42-33 win over Choteau, the Panthers would ultimately have to settle for second place. Choteau bounced back in the championship to defeat Jefferson, 25-21, 25-23.