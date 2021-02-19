Prep roundup: 'Epitome of a team win' lifts Ennis girls basketball into 11-12C district championship game

The Mustangs grinded out a 49-41 victory in their 11-12C district tournament semifinal game hosting Shields Valley on Friday.

There weren't any huge runs or anything flashy. Each player simply allowed the game to come to them.

"Tonight was the epitome of a team win," Ennis girls coach Jordan Overstreet said. "Everybody stepped up at different times, and they all played their roll great. Hats off to Shields Valley as well. They're a great team. They shot the ball well tonight. We were just able to get that lead early and maintain the game the rest of the way."

Landri Paladichuk led a balanced Mustangs attack with 13 points. Shelby Klein had 12 points, Tanner Inman added nine points, Marlyssa Ledgerwood managed seven points, Shae Lovett tallied six and Jenna Snider had a deuce.

"Throughout the game, every girl took a turn and they all stepped up at different times," Overstreet said. "In the first quarter, Shelby and Landri did a job. In the second quarter, She Lovett knocked down a couple shots. And then at the start of the fourth quarter, Inman had a few great takes and an and-1 in there. I mean, they played great."

Ennis will take on Manhattan Christian Saturday night at 7 p.m. for the district title.

Also Friday: