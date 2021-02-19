Prep roundup: 'Epitome of a team win' lifts Ennis girls basketball into 11-12C district championship game

The Mustangs grinded out a 49-41 victory in their 11-12C district tournament semifinal game hosting Shields Valley on Friday.
There weren't any huge runs or anything flashy. Each player simply allowed the game to come to them.
"Tonight was the epitome of a team win," Ennis girls coach Jordan Overstreet said. "Everybody stepped up at different times, and they all played their roll great. Hats off to Shields Valley as well. They're a great team. They shot the ball well tonight. We were just able to get that lead early and maintain the game the rest of the way."
Landri Paladichuk led a balanced Mustangs attack with 13 points. Shelby Klein had 12 points, Tanner Inman added nine points, Marlyssa Ledgerwood managed seven points, Shae Lovett tallied six and Jenna Snider had a deuce.
"Throughout the game, every girl took a turn and they all stepped up at different times," Overstreet said. "In the first quarter, Shelby and Landri did a job. In the second quarter, She Lovett knocked down a couple shots. And then at the start of the fourth quarter, Inman had a few great takes and an and-1 in there. I mean, they played great."
Ennis will take on Manhattan Christian Saturday night at 7 p.m. for the district title.
Also Friday:
Boys basketball
Missoula Hellgate 53, Butte 40: MISSOULA — Jake Olson scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs but it wasn't even to get Butte into the win column. Josh Wade led Hellgate with 21 points and Cayvey La Rance added eight.
Butte Central 61, Hamilton 36: Dougie Peoples popped in 17 points and Egan Lester chipped in with 12 as Butte Central coasted past Hamilton. Bryson Sestrich added nine for the Maroons, who outscored the Broncs 36-16 over the middle two quarters. Max Cianflone scored 12 for Hamilton.
Florence 55, Deer Lodge 52: FLORENCE — In a showdown between two of the top teams in the class, Beau Neal scored 20 points and No. 7 Florence-Carlton rallied past No. 8 Deer Lodge 55-52 to win the 6B crown on a buzzer-beater after the Wardens squandered a 10-point lead with three minutes to go. Eli Pedersen scored 13 and JP Briney 11 for the Falcons. Ozzie King scored 22, Aidan Thompson 17 and Logan Nicholson 10 for the Wardens, whose only two conference defeats were to Florence-Carlton.
Twin Bridges 57, Harrison 36: TWIN BRIDGES — Charlie Kruer scored 20 points and No. 6 Twin Bridges set up the expected showdown with Manhattan Christian for the 11-12C title by eliminating Harrison-Willow Creek on the strength of a big second quarter. Matt Kaiser scored 12 and Connor Nye 10 for the Falcons, who trailed by a point after one quarter but used a 17-7 run to lead by nine at halftime. Luke Cima and Kyle Homner scored nine apiece for the Wildcats.
Dillon 75, Livingston 51: DILLON — Jonathan Kirkley scored 20 points and Jace Fitzgerald added 19 as No. 1 Dillon stayed perfect by rolling over Lewistown in a rescheduled game. Cole Truman contributed 13 and Connor Curnow 10 for the Beavers, who led by 12 at halftime and poured it on with a 30-9 third quarter. Fischer Brown scored 10 to lead the Golden Eagles.
Girls basketball
Jefferson 43, Three Forks 27: BOULDER — Rachel Van Blaricom poured in 20 and the Panthers rolled through Three Forks. Grace Alexander added seven points and Dakota Edminston had four. Jayden Woodland led the Wolves with 12 points.
Manhattan Christian 61, Twin Bridges 23: MANHATTAN — No. 4 Manhattan Christian beat Twin Bridges 61-23 and advanced to the 11-12C title game with a balanced effort that included a double-double from Kiersten Van Kirk (10 points, 10 rebounds) and 14 points from Taylor DeVries. Eliana Kuperus pulled down 12 boards for the Eagles, and Grace Aamot added 11 points. Allie Dale and Callie Kaiser led Twin Bridges with 11 points apiece.