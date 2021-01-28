Prep roundup: Ennis uses big 2nd quarter to take down White Sulphur Springs

Brand Ostler (22 points) and Ian Swanson (20) were a two-man show in Ennis' 68-41 romp over White Sulphur Springs. Jaxsen Kloote added 12 for the Mustangs, who used a 22-8 second quarter to pull away. Knute Hereim scored 17 for the Hornets. Ennis' second straight win brought its record to 3-3 on the season.

Also Thrusday:

Boys basketball

Manhattan 44, Butte Central 43: MANHATTAN — Caden Holgate scored 14 points and Manhattan used a big fourth quarter and a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to pull away from Class A Butte Central. The Tigers trailed by seven entering the final eight minutes. Evan Douma added eight points to help Manhattan's cause. Dougie Peoples led all scorers with 21 points for the Maroons.

Drummond 44, Sheridan 31: DRUMMOND — Colt Parsons paced Drummond with 15 points and Caleb Parke chipped in with 12 in the Trojans' outlasting of Sheridan. A 17-2 second quarter was the difference for Drummond. Kaden Batzler's 15 points led Sheridan.

Girls basketball