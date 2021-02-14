Prep roundup: Ennis boys basketball secures home-court with OT win over Shields Valley

Down 10 during the fourth quarter of the regular-season finale, a game which decided home-court advantage to open the 11-12C District Tournament, the Ennis boys basketball team had to dig deep. The Mustangs managed to tie the game with three seconds left in regulation and then went on to defeat Shields Valley 80-76 in overtime for a home victory.
"We just chipped away and chipped away," said Ennis coach Jared Smithson. "We got back down in striking distance and got some stops. They missed some free throws and we made our free throws."
Trailing by two with 20 seconds to go, the Mustangs missed the would-be game winner but got the rebound and got fouled on the put-back attempt. Jaxson Kloote made both free throws to send the game into overtime. Ennis held on from there.
Brand Ostler had 33 points and Ian Swanson poured in 27 as the dynamic duo continued their stellar play. Dylan Flatt led Shields with 33.
"Fourth game of the week this week and I'm proud of how the boys finished the season off," Smithson said. "We won all four games. It was fun to see them really start clicking and playing some team, and just getting the job done."
The No. 4 seeded Mustangs will host Shields in the first round of districts.
Also Saturday:
Boys Basketball
Butte 60, Kalispell Flathead 49: KALISPELL — Billy Kelly scored 17 points, Jake Olson added 15 and Butte used a huge fourth quarter to rally past Kalispell Flathead. Kenley Leary added 10 for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Braves 25-13 over the final eight minutes after trailing by one. Gabe Adams scored 15, Ethan VandenBosch 11 and Ezra Epperly 10 for Flathead.
Deer Lodge 76, Arlee 50: DEER LODGE — Ozzie King had the hot hand with 20 points and Aidan Thompson was right there with 19 to lead No. 9 Deer Lodge over Arlee. Logan Nicholson added 15 and Brodey Freeman had 10 for the Wardens, who led 25-11 after one quarter. Ben Harlow scored 14 for the Warriors.
Dillon 43, Hamilton 41: HAMILTON — Jace Fitzgerald scored 13 points, Cole Truman added 12 and top-ranked Dillon fended off a stiff challenge from Hamilton 43-41. Jonathan Kirkley scored eight for the unbeaten Beavers, who led by one at halftime and four after three quarters. Austin Drake scored 15 points and Tyler Burrows 10 for the Broncs.
Twin Bridges 72, Gardiner 30: GARDINER — A 22-point performance by Matthew Kaiser helped No. 6 Twin Bridges to a victory over Gardiner. Charlie Kruer added 15 points and Riky Puckett had 10 for the Falcons. Kaiser also grabbed five rebounds. Evan Geungerich had 11 points to lead Gardiner, and teammate John McDonald pulled down 10 rebounds.
Philipsburg 69, Lincoln 34: PHILIPSBURG — Mayson Palen scored 14 points, Andrew Tallon chipped in with 11 and Philipsburg had 13 players score in a romp over Lincoln. Andrew Brown scored 16 to lead the Lynx.
Loyola 51, Anaconda 41: MISSOULA — Keenan Russell led the way with 15 points, Raef Konzen added 12 and Missoula Loyola held off a fourth-quarter Anaconda push for a victory. Parker Pratt scored eight for the Rams, who led by 16 entering the final eight minutes. Braedon Sawyer scored 19 and Eli Saltenberger 12 for the Copperheads.
Girls Basketball
Butte 48, Kalispell Flathead 35: MacKenzie Tutty led with 15 and Kodie Hoagland was right behind her with 14 as Butte overpowered Kalispell Flathead on the strength of a 20-7 third quarter. Clare Converse scored 10 and Maddy Moy eight for the Bravettes.
Corvallis 50, Butte Central 43: CORVALLIS — Madeline Gilder had 15 points, Jenna Jordan added 13, Savannah Jessop scored nine and Corvallis snapped the Maroons seven-game winning streak. Taylor Harrington and Brooke Badovinac paced the Butte Central offense with 10 points apiece.
Dillon 39, Hamilton 29: DILLON — Ainsley Shipman scored 12 points and Dillon broke away from a two-point halftime deficit and defeated Hamilton. The Beavers led by five entering the fourth quarter. Layne Kearns led all scorers with 14 for the Broncs.
Anaconda 63, Loyola 59: MISSOULA — In a showdown of top-10 teams, Mia Sullivan-Sanders scored 14 points and No. 9 Anaconda broke a deadlock after three quarters and surprised No. 3 Missoula Loyola. Megan Reich and Makena Patrick added 13 apiece for the Copperheads in a game that was tied at halftime as well. Lani Walker's 15 points and 11 apiece from Natalie Clevenger and Kelsey Esh paced the Breakers.
Philipsburg 59, Lincoln 12: LINCOLN — Asha Comings scored 19 points, Rachel Ward added 18 and Philipsburg had little trouble in downing outgunned Lincoln. Reece Pitcher added 11 for the Prospectors, who allowed three points in each quarter to the Lynx. Jenna Templeton scored six for Lincoln.