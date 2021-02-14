Prep roundup: Ennis boys basketball secures home-court with OT win over Shields Valley

Down 10 during the fourth quarter of the regular-season finale, a game which decided home-court advantage to open the 11-12C District Tournament, the Ennis boys basketball team had to dig deep. The Mustangs managed to tie the game with three seconds left in regulation and then went on to defeat Shields Valley 80-76 in overtime for a home victory.

"We just chipped away and chipped away," said Ennis coach Jared Smithson. "We got back down in striking distance and got some stops. They missed some free throws and we made our free throws."

Trailing by two with 20 seconds to go, the Mustangs missed the would-be game winner but got the rebound and got fouled on the put-back attempt. Jaxson Kloote made both free throws to send the game into overtime. Ennis held on from there.

Brand Ostler had 33 points and Ian Swanson poured in 27 as the dynamic duo continued their stellar play. Dylan Flatt led Shields with 33.

"Fourth game of the week this week and I'm proud of how the boys finished the season off," Smithson said. "We won all four games. It was fun to see them really start clicking and playing some team, and just getting the job done."

The No. 4 seeded Mustangs will host Shields in the first round of districts.

Also Saturday: