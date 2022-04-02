Prep roundup: Dillon, Twin Bridges track and field shine at Frenchtown Invitational

The Dillon track and field boys and girls teams found themselves on the podium at the Frenchtown Invitational on Saturday.

The Beavers girls doubled-up the competition with 154.83 points, followed by Corvallis' 67 and Hamilton's 65.66. The boys finished third with 77 points.

Dillon's Ainsley Shipman won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.47 and the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 5 inches. Teammate Lauryn Petersen took the 300 hurdles in 48.21.

Treyton Anderson picked up wins for the Beavers in the 200 (21.96) and 110 hurdles (14.46).

Twin Bridges girls' team took fourth with 61.5 points.

Emma Konen was the only girl to clear 5 feet in the high jump, winning with a jump of 5-2.

Philipsburg's Montannah Piar won the girls long jump with a distance of 15-9.

Also Saturday:

Girls Tennis

Billings Senior 7, Butte 1: Seniors Ashley Olson and Savanna Challeen came back from a first-set loss to earn the Bulldogs' only victory against Billings Senior 3-6, 6-4, 10-4. The doubles pairing of senior Murphy Sullivan and freshman Jaycee Cleveland also pushed the Broncs into extras, losing 3-6, 6-7(2). All four of Butte's girls singles players lost in straight sets.

Billings West 6, Butte 2: Junior Ashlynn Burnett beat Jenner Mathiason 6-2, 7-5 in the No. 1 singles match. Senior Carley Trefts helped the Bulldogs earn a split in singles with a 6-1, 6-3 victory. Butte's No. 3 Sage Murphy escaped the first set with a narrow 7-6 (9-7) win, but dropped the second set 3-6 and tiebreaker 4-10. All four doubles teams fell in straight sets to the Golden Bears.

Boys Tennis

Billings Senior 3, Butte 1: Torre Tempel was the only Butte winner on the boys side Saturday. The freshman dispatched the Broncs' Caleb Binkley in a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6(5), 11-9 match. Sophomore Isaac King was the only other Bulldogs able to take a set off his Broncs opponent, losing the No. 1 singles match 0-6, 1-6.

Billings West 5, Butte 0: King bounced back to make it a closer match-up of top boys against Billings West, but still lost 1-6, 5-7. Freshman Jason Johns forced a tiebreaker but fell 2-6, 6-2, 6-10.

