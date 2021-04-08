Prep roundup: Dillon tennis sweeps Butte Central

BUTTE — The Maroons opened their season at Dillon on Thursday and certainly had their work cut out for them.

The Beavers' boys and girls cruised to team wins, 7-0 and 6-1, respectively.

"It was great for our kids to get out and play competitively," said Butte Central coach Becky Hancock. "Dillon has a tough squad and our kids had some good play today, but consistency on our end definitely needs some improvement. It was the first high school meet for many of them, so they got to see what it’s all about & a big eye opener on what needs to be focused on at practice."

On the boys' side, Dillon's Sam Jones took care of Drew Badovinac 6-2, 6-2. Dillon's Nick Lester downed Marcus Sandall 8-1. Milo Grossa completed the sweep for the Beavers' boys, beating Trevor Phillips 6-0, 6-1.

The Beavers' boys doubles team of John Bramlett and Jett Mosher topped the Maroons' team of Badovinac and Lester 6-3, 6-1.

Central's Marissa Anderson was a bright spot for the Maroons. She got the girls on the board by beating Bella Grossa 7-5, 6-4.

"Marissa Anderson played awesome today," Hancock said. "She just had solid play all around and was placing the ball well. It was fun to watch.”