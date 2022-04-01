Prep roundup: Dillon softball holds off Livingston for road win

The Rangers inched their way back into the game and even put the winning run on base in the bottom of the seventh, but the Beavers bowed up and hung on for the 5-4 road victory Friday in Livingston.

Livingston's Ava Malone took Dillon starter Adyson Creighton deep to lead off the bottom of the seventh, cutting the Beavs' lead to 5-4. The next batter, pinch-hitter Tess Goosey, walked. Creighton proceeded to retire the next two batters before snaring Taylor Young's line-drive comebacker for the final out of the game.

"She made a great catch," said Beavers coach Andrea Schurg. "She kind of trapped it between the glove and her stomach. She's gonna have a nice trophy."

The Beavers took advantage of some shaky Rangers defense and jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 3 1/2 innings, with just two of those runs being earned.

Livingston scored a run in each of the last four innings to keep things interesting. But a run-scoring play in the top of of the sixth for Dillon ultimately proved to be the difference. Lexi Johnston hit a grounder to Rangers shortstop Emily Jesson and Jesson committed an error on the throw to first. Creighton scored the Beavs' fifth run and Johnston wound up on third base.

Another play that made the difference in the game was an outfield assist by Emily Brevig in the fourth inning. From centerfield she delivered what Schurg called a "perfect throw" to the plate to get the runner and end the Livingston threat.

Creighton hurled a seven-inning complete game to pick up the win. She allowed four runs, three earned, and pitched around nine hits while striking out six and walking two.

"We're very proud of the way that she pitched and the way that she handles the pressure," Schurg said. "She's tough. We are lucky to have her."

Creighton also helped her own cause, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of runs scored. Johnston was also 2-for-4. Abby Brevig went 1-for-2 and had the only RBI for the Beavers.

Malone was 3-for-3 with the home run into a stiff breeze blowing in from left field. Benzel went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Maddy Johnson finished 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.

Schurg also pointed out that her middle infielders, shortstop Katey Vezina and second baseman Lily Rhodes, were excellent defensively.

Dillon will host East Helena on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Also Friday:

Softball

CMR 7, Butte 2: The Bulldogs allowed seven runs in the first three innings and self-inflicted wounds cut short their fifth-inning rally as Butte fell in Great Falls in the season-opener Friday.

Butte got three of its seven hits in a two-run fifth inning that started with a solo home run from freshman Ashlinn Mullaney and ended with a double play caused by an obstruction call for failure to slide.

"We had a couple plays that shot ourselves in the foot," Butte head coach Ryan Stosich said.

The Bulldogs had seven hits and committed two errors. The Rustlers had nine hits and no errors.

Stosich isn't too concerned with his offense's slow start.

"I saw a lot of positive things today, our bats will come along," Stosich said. "The first game, seeing that live pitching is really a difference maker. As the season goes, we're going to get better."

Mullaney was 2-for-3 with a home run and a single, and came in to relieve starting pitcher Rian Ferriter in the fourth inning and shut out the Rustlers the rest of the way.

Stosich said Ferriter struggled with her pitch location. She was 1-for-3 and reached on a fielder's choice.

Grace Ferriter was 1-for-3 with a walk, Joscelyn Cleveland was 1-for-3 with a double while Bryn Gadbout and Kodie Hoagland each added a single.

The Bulldogs play at 1:45 p.m. Saturday against Great Falls.

