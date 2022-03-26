Prep roundup: Dillon impressive at Blue Devil Invitational; Holter, McGree notch wins for Butte Central

Two local track and field teams could call themselves winners after the opening meet in Corvallis on Saturday.

Dillon took first in six total events while hitting five automatic qualifying marks and two personal records. Butte Central won three individual events between two athletes.

The Dillon girls won the team competition at the Blue Devil Invitational with 101 points while the boys took three individual victories and a relay win.

Beavers head coach Jeremy Anderson said his team started the season with the idea to bring his athletes along slowly.

"Most of our kids were competing in two, maybe three events," Anderson said. "We’re not even tapping our full potential as a team because of that philosophy. We will continue to embrace that throughout the season and gradually build to where we can maximize every kids potential.”

Junior Zoey Morast earned the only individual victory on the girls' side with a triple-jump distance of 34 feet, 0.5 inches, good for a berth at state.

Morast was also part the 4x100 relay team that posted a time of 52.82 seconds to narrowly win over Hamilton's second-place time of 53 seconds.

Treyton Anderson won two individual events with qualifying times and was part of the first-place 4x100 Beavers relay team that also qualified. The senior took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.20 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.35 seconds, just .06 shy of tying a personal record.

Junior Ben Steadman ran the 800 in 2:07.52.2 to win by 1.48 seconds over Frenchtown's Wyatt Ehredt. Steadman also set a PR (4:42.13) as he finished third in the mile.

“Ben Steadman is going to be a big part of his team," Jeremy Anderson said. "Our distance kids are going to continue to get better week in and week out.”

Senior Holter Santos, who first came out for track as a junior in in 2021, set a PR and qualified for state in the triple jump with a winning distance of 41 feet, 10.5 inches.

“Couldn’t be happier for him," Jeremy Anderson said.

Sophomores Cooper Anderson, Kale Konen and Kee Christiansen won the 4x100 relay alongside Treyton Anderson (44.52).

Jeremy Anderson said qualifying for state is "big individually but it’s even bigger with our relays. It allows us to do some different things with individuals that are in relays.”

For the Butte Central Maroons, it was a familiar name reaching the top of the podium in their first action of the season.

University of Montana-bound senior Rileigh McGree, still coming back from injury, finished the 100-meter hurdles in 17.01 seconds to win by a 0.84-second margin.

Kyle Holter was a two-time winner for the boys. The junior equaled his personal record in the high jump (5-10), and also took first in the long jump (19-8.75).

Also Saturday:

Softball

Columbia Falls 10, Butte Central 0: The Maroons were dealt a tough task in their first games of the season in Polson, and were put away by an experienced Columbia Falls team in five innings. The Wildkats’ patience at the plate was the story early. C-Falls plated four runs in the third via four walks and a triple Alethia Fisher. Leading 5-0 in the fifth, the Wildkats’s next outburst came in the fifth when Columbia Falls exploded for five more runs thanks to back-to-back dingers by Demye Rensel and Maddie Moultray, along with a double by Haden Peters. Mia Keeley had the lone hit for the Maroons, a one-out single in the fourth.

Polson 8, Butte Central 1: Brooke Badovinac was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Jaeden Berger reached twice and scored a run, but it wasn’t enough as the Maroons fell to the defending state champion Pirates. Polson poured in on early to build an big early lead in a game that was never in doubt. The Pirates plated two in the first, three in the second and two in the third before tacking on one more in the sixth. McKenna Hanson was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three runs scored for the Pirates.

Dillon 14, Hamilton-Darby 4: The Beavers scored in all five innings en route to their run-rule victory in Hamilton. Adyson Creighton had herself a day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

