Prep roundup: Dillon holds off Frenchtown for football homecoming victory

The Beavers used some timely offense and stout red zone defense to overcome a couple of costly penalties as Dillon hung on to beat Frenchtown 27-21 Friday night for Beaverhead High School's homecoming.
Dillon scored the first 13 points of the game, but the Broncs took the lead, 14-13, after halftime thanks to a muffed punt by Dillon after a Frenchtown 3-and-out.
The Beavers responded, taking the lead back on the very next drive. Quarterback Kee Christiansen hit Kale Konen on a wheel route up the sideline for a 42-yard TD, Konen's second touchdown of the evening. A failed two-point conversion made it 19-14 Beavers.
Dillon was able to force a Frenchtown punt, but fumbled the snap on the very next play, giving new life to the Broncs once again. And once again, Frenchtown cashed in on the extra possession with a 6-yard TD pass from Eli Quinn to Connor Michaud.
The Beavers answered with their best offensive sequence of the evening, an 85-yard penalty-free drive capped off by a Christiansen run into the end zone from 2 yards out.
Frenchtown drove the ball down to the Beavers 16 yard line but turned it over on downs with 30 seconds left in the game.
The Beavers kneeled down to put the game on ice.
Dillon kicked off the scoring with a 24-yard pass from Christiansen to Jon Kirkley.
Konen scored his first TD of the night on a rush from 3 yards out, making it 13-0 Dillon.
Also Friday:
Football
Bigfork 54, Whitehall 6: BIGFORK — Levi Taylor hit paydirt on two rushing touchdowns and the Vikings spread the scoring wealth in overwhelming the Trojans. Taylor scored from 44 and 5 yards. Patrick Wallen ran for a 4-yard score and threw a 4-yard TD pass to Izak Epperly. Bigfork led 33-6 at halftime. Whitehall's score came on a 6-yard first-quarter pass from Miles Hoerauf to Kace Wagner.
Florence-Carlton 44, Anaconda 3: ANACONDA — Pat Duchien threw for two touchdowns and ran for one, and Tristan Pyette scored twice on rushing touchdowns as the Falcons kept rolling by pounding the Copperheads. Pyette's runs were from 5 and 24 yards, and gave Florence-Carlton a 15-0 lead on the way to 30 first-quarter points. Duchien hit Blake Shoupe from 20 yards out and Drew Wagner from 4. Anaconda avoided a shutout when Tommy Sawyer booted a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Volleyball
Jefferson 3, Columbus 0: BOULDER — Dakota Edmisten and Rachel VanBlaricom combined for 20 kills and the Panthers celebrated homecoming with a sweep of Columbus, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15. Gracie Leiva had 12 assists and Emma McCauley managed 13 digs. Sophie Livesay had a team-high two blocks and Edmisten added four aces.
Ennis 3, Gardiner 1: ENNIS — The Mustangs took care of Gardiner for a home victory, 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20. Shelbey Klein and Marlyssa Ledgerwood led the attack with 15 and 12 kills, respectively. Ledgerwood and Klein also had team-highs in serves with four and three, respectively. Shae Lovett tallied 26 assists and Addy Oliver had 12. Lovett, Ledgerwood and Klein all had five digs.