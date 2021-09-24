Prep roundup: Dillon holds off Frenchtown for football homecoming victory

The Beavers used some timely offense and stout red zone defense to overcome a couple of costly penalties as Dillon hung on to beat Frenchtown 27-21 Friday night for Beaverhead High School's homecoming.

Dillon scored the first 13 points of the game, but the Broncs took the lead, 14-13, after halftime thanks to a muffed punt by Dillon after a Frenchtown 3-and-out.

The Beavers responded, taking the lead back on the very next drive. Quarterback Kee Christiansen hit Kale Konen on a wheel route up the sideline for a 42-yard TD, Konen's second touchdown of the evening. A failed two-point conversion made it 19-14 Beavers.

Dillon was able to force a Frenchtown punt, but fumbled the snap on the very next play, giving new life to the Broncs once again. And once again, Frenchtown cashed in on the extra possession with a 6-yard TD pass from Eli Quinn to Connor Michaud.

The Beavers answered with their best offensive sequence of the evening, an 85-yard penalty-free drive capped off by a Christiansen run into the end zone from 2 yards out.

Frenchtown drove the ball down to the Beavers 16 yard line but turned it over on downs with 30 seconds left in the game.

The Beavers kneeled down to put the game on ice.