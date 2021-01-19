Prep roundup: Dillon girls win 1st game back after COVID stoppage

After a 17-day layoff, the Dillon girls basketball took down Three Forks 37-24 on Tuesday night for a road win.

The Beavers had not played a game since Jan. 2 and had only three full practices leading up to Tuesday's game. All things considered, Dillon coach John Hansen was pleased with his team's performance.

"I was very impressed with how we started the game," he said. "I thought we had good intensity. We converted some steals into layups. We hit some nice shots in transition. And then our (lack of) conditioning led us to make some bad decisions."

Ainsley Shipman and Madalen Shipman led the way offensively with 19 and nine points, respectively. Lauryn Petersen chipped in with seven points and Sydney Petersen had two points.

"Ainsley did a lot for us offensively," Hansen added. "This was Madalen's first game back from injury and I thought she provided us with some great leadership.

The Beavers are back at it Thursday night hosting Anaconda. Tip is at 7 p.m.

Also Tuesday:

Boys basketball