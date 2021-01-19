Prep roundup: Dillon girls win 1st game back after COVID stoppage

After a 17-day layoff, the Dillon girls basketball took down Three Forks 37-24 on Tuesday night for a road win.
The Beavers had not played a game since Jan. 2 and had only three full practices leading up to Tuesday's game. All things considered, Dillon coach John Hansen was pleased with his team's performance.
"I was very impressed with how we started the game," he said. "I thought we had good intensity. We converted some steals into layups. We hit some nice shots in transition. And then our (lack of) conditioning led us to make some bad decisions."
Ainsley Shipman and Madalen Shipman led the way offensively with 19 and nine points, respectively. Lauryn Petersen chipped in with seven points and Sydney Petersen had two points.
"Ainsley did a lot for us offensively," Hansen added. "This was Madalen's first game back from injury and I thought she provided us with some great leadership.
The Beavers are back at it Thursday night hosting Anaconda. Tip is at 7 p.m.
Also Tuesday:
Boys basketball
Dillon 69, Three Forks 32: THREE FORKS — Cole Truman scored 15 points, Jace Fitzgerald added 10 and new No. 1 Dillon put 11 players in the scoring column in a rout of Class B Three Forks. Jacob Buchignani scored seven and Owen Long six for the Wolves.
Girls basketball
Whitehall 56, Twin Bridges 28: WHITEHALL — Jada Clarkson scored 16 points and Whitehall put nine players in the scorebook in downing Class C Twin Bridges 56-28. Brynna Wolfe added 10 for the Trojans, who led by 13 at halftime. Kara Dale's 12 points paced the Falcons.
Anaconda 58, Philipsburg 34: ANACONDA — Makena Patrick led with 15 points and Sami Johnson was right behind with 14 to lift No. 3 Anaconda over Class C Philipsburg after racing to a 12-point first quarter lead. Maniya Lunceford added eight points for the Copperheads. Amelia Hill and Asha Comings each had 14 points to pace Philipsburg.