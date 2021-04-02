Prep roundup: Dillon girls take first at Gene Hughes Invitational; Ennis softball shuts out Anaconda

BUTTE — The Beavers tallied 103 points Thursday in Hamilton at the Gene Hughes Invitational and secured their second girls' team win of the season.
"I was pleased, especially with the crew that we have. We're a young and inexperienced group," said Dillon coach Jeremy Anderson. "We have basically two groups of freshman since sophomores didn't' compete last year. So we're really excited. We're slowly moving into the season and nowhere near our full strength, and we're doing that purposefully to limit injuries. We're working toward that end of the season when we want to be peaking.
"We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores contributing in big ways. They'll be carrying us before our juniors and seniors come back."
Corvallis and Hamilton tied for second place with 85 points apiece. Frenchtown's 53 points was good enough for fourth. Rounding out the top-5, Stevensville and Charlo tied for fifth at 38 points apiece.
Anaconda was ninth with 24 points.
Frenchtown ran away with the boys title, racking up 161 points. Hamilton, Ronan and Polson took second, third and fourth with 118, 70 and 47 points, respectively.
The Dillon boys captured fifth place with 38 points.
The Beavers' boys and girls each put three sprinters in the top-10 in the 100 meters. Treyton Anderson (12.04) took first for the boys and Eli Nourse (12.23) was third. Kee Christinansen (12.62) finished eighth. The girls saw Sydney Peterson (14.14), Jordyn Walker (14.48) and Lauryn Petersen (14.58) finish sixth, eighth and 10th, respectively.
Anderson (23.56) was also first in the boys 200. Anaconda's Wyatt Theard (25.24) was seventh and Caden Hansen (25.42) 10th.
In the girls 200 meters, Anaconda's Lelynn Woolbright (29.63) took fifth and Dillon's Zoey Morast (30.31) was seventh.
Dillon's Madalen Shipman (1:04.50) finished three seconds ahead of Polon's Hannah Simpson to win the girls 400.
In the boys 400, Anaconda's Kyler Dewitt (56.73) took seventh, and Dillon's Max Davis (57.11) was ninth.
Dillon placed another three girls in the top-10 in the 800 meters. Hailey Powell (2:37.94) and Natalie Bush (2:38.78) were second and third, respectively. Abbie Lemelin's 2:59.81 was good enough for eighth.
The Beavers had one boy in the top-10 for the 800. Daniel Martin (2:19.29) finished seventh.
Another three Beavers earned top-10 finishes in the 1,600. Hailey Powell (5:58.00) grabbed second, and Mikelle Mosher (6:12.00) took fourth. Bush's 6:23.00 was good enough for seventh.
Ben Steadman (5:10.85) and Martin (5:13.45) took seventh and eighth, respectively, in the boys 1,600 for Dillon.
In the girls 3,200, Mosher (13:25.65) placed second for the Beavers. Dillon's Steadman (11:08.16) took fifth in the boys 3,200.
Lauryn Peterson (18.89) completed the girls 100m hurdles in fourth place. Anaconda's Cali Pesanti (20.59) finished eighth.
Anaconda's Boyd Dewitt (21.25) took 10th in the boys 110 hurdles.
The Beavers showed out once again in the girls 300 hurdles. Sydney Peterson (48.45) and Quincee Anderson (51.75) were second and third. Rylee Herbstritt (53.09) was fifth.
The girls 4x100 relay saw the Copperheads and Beavers finish 1-2, respectively. Anaconda logged a 52.66 and Dillon finished in 52.77.
The Anaconda boys 4x100 team took seventh at 49.17.
Dillon was second in the girls 4x400 relay, finishing in 4:22.48. The Beavers' boys were third in their 4x400 relay, finishing in 3:40.51. The Anaconda boys (3:56.19) were ninth.
Mia Sullivan-Sanders (29-02.00) placed eighth in the girls shot put for the Copperheads. Dillon's Kassidy Applegate (28-10.00) was 10th.
In the boys shot put, Anaconda's Rian Hoiland squeezed into the top-10 with a throw of 38-07.00.
Kathryn Rondeau led the way for the Beavers in the girls discus with a throw of 92-06.00. Applegate (81-07.00) was 10th.
Hoiland (126-04.00) landed a third-place finish in discus for the Copperheads. Deer Lodge's Aiden Thompson (118-09.50) was in fifth.
Dillon's Kathryn Rondeau (93-07.00) and Jordyn Walker (93-04.00), and Anaconda's Sullivan-Sanders (93-00.00) took eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively in girls javelin.
In the girls high jump, Ariel Thomas cleared 4-02.00, which was good enough for a seventh-place tie for the Beavers. Dillon's Connor Curnow took ninth at 5-02.00 in the boys high jump.
Sullivan-Sanders notched a fifth-place finish for the Copperheads in the girls pole vault, clearing 5-06.00. Dillon's Jon Peterson and Malcolm Peterson took fourth and seventh in the boys pole vault, at 9-06.00 and 9-00.00, respectively.
Morast's long jump of 14-04.00 was good enough for fifth in the girls division. Anaconda's Cali Pesanti jumped 13-08.00 for ninth place. Morast (31-11.00) also took second in the triple jump. Dillon's Anderson (30-01.00) and Bri Williams (29-05.00) were fifth and seventh, respectively. Connor Curnow (37-09.50) grabbed eighth in the boys triple jump for the Beavers.
Ennis 4, Anaconda 0
Mustangs' starter Addi Retherford fanned 12 over six innings, Payton Mallet went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored, Jenna Snider was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, freshman Sage Canterbury knocked in a run and Ennis shut out Anaconda 4-0 on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
"We had a pretty clean night all the way around, about as clean as I could ask for in the opening game," said Ennis coach Andy Thomas.