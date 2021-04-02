Prep roundup: Dillon girls take first at Gene Hughes Invitational; Ennis softball shuts out Anaconda

BUTTE — The Beavers tallied 103 points Thursday in Hamilton at the Gene Hughes Invitational and secured their second girls' team win of the season.

"I was pleased, especially with the crew that we have. We're a young and inexperienced group," said Dillon coach Jeremy Anderson. "We have basically two groups of freshman since sophomores didn't' compete last year. So we're really excited. We're slowly moving into the season and nowhere near our full strength, and we're doing that purposefully to limit injuries. We're working toward that end of the season when we want to be peaking.

"We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores contributing in big ways. They'll be carrying us before our juniors and seniors come back."

Corvallis and Hamilton tied for second place with 85 points apiece. Frenchtown's 53 points was good enough for fourth. Rounding out the top-5, Stevensville and Charlo tied for fifth at 38 points apiece.

Anaconda was ninth with 24 points.

Frenchtown ran away with the boys title, racking up 161 points. Hamilton, Ronan and Polson took second, third and fourth with 118, 70 and 47 points, respectively.

The Dillon boys captured fifth place with 38 points.