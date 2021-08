BUTTE — Golfers from the Western A traveled to Mission Mountain Golf Club for the Ronan Golf Invite.

Corvallis' Macee Greenwood annihilated the field Thursday, carding a 69 to take first.

Dillon's Audrey Zeven finished 31st with a 130. Izzy McCrea was 34th after shooting 137.

Frenchtown's Katie Lewis shot an 80 for second place, which was four strokes better than Hamilton's Ashley Maki, who took third.

