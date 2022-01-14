Prep roundup: Dillon boys basketball guts out road victory at Frenchtown

In a game that was close from start to finish, Connor Curnow scored 18 points and Tyler Lagunas helped with 13 as the Beavers nipped the Broncs 43-31 on Friday night in Frenchtown.

The teams were tied at eight after the first quarter and knotted at 31 after three quarters.

Connor Michaud scored 11 and Devin Shelton 10 for Frenchtown.

Also Friday:

Boys basketball

Sheridan 44, Ennis 40: Cade Cathey led the way with 21 points and Kaidon Batzler helped with 13 as the Panthers rallied past the Mustangs in the fourth quarter. Trey Schank scored nine points and Caden Theis eight for Sheridan, which trailed 30-25 entering the final eight minutes. Brand Ostler scored 18, Clintin Buyan 12 and Jeremya Mauch eight for Ennis.

Girls basketball

No. 4 Dillon 63, Frenchtown 43: Ainsley Shipman popped in 16 points, Sydney Petersen provided 11 and Jordyn Walker 10 as the Beavers parlayed a big second quarter into a rout of the Broncs. Dillon, which also received nine points from Leila Stennerson, led by four after one quarter but outscored Frenchtown 23-7 over the next eight minutes. Sadie Smith scored 17 points and Demi Smith added eight for the Broncs.

Townsend 45, Whitehall 42: Ella Begger and Emily Bird shared scoring honors with 14 points apiece, and Cassidy Flynn did her part with nine as the Bulldogs edged the Trojans. Townsend led 26-18 at halftime, but Whitehall shaved the deficit to three entering the final eight minutes. Julia Hoagland led the Trojans with 13 points, and Lindsay Briggs had nine.

