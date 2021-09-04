Prep roundup: Deer Lodge holds on to beat Eureka

It took five sets for the Deer Lodge volleyball team to take down Eureka 3-2 on Saturday where Taryn Lamb and Skyla Pierson showed aggressiveness on their way to the win.

Deer Lodge defeated Eureka 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 17-15. According to Deer Lodge coach Kim Lamb, her team pulled away because they became more aggressive as the match progressed.

"This was a great win to have early in the season. All the sets were very close against a good Eureka team, so I am so proud of these girls for finishing out the win," Lamb said. "We started the game a little tentative with our attacks, but once we became more aggressive on offense, the rest fell into place."

Deer Lodge had 41 kills, 12 from Taryn Lamb and 11 from Skyla Pierson. Mary Hansen had 33 of Deer Lodge's 35 assists and Kelly Lamb had five aces. Deer Lodge will play Thompson Falls on Saturday at home.

Also Saturday:

Butte 2, Billings Skyview 0: BELGRADE — Butte's first match on Saturday was a win against Billings Skyview, where the Bulldogs won 2-0 (25-22, 28-27). Kennadie McMahon had seven points, six kills and eight assists in the victory. Brooke McGrath had six points, five kills and 12 assists for the Bulldogs.