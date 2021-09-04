Prep roundup: Deer Lodge holds on to beat Eureka

It took five sets for the Deer Lodge volleyball team to take down Eureka 3-2 on Saturday where Taryn Lamb and Skyla Pierson showed aggressiveness on their way to the win.
Deer Lodge defeated Eureka 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 17-15. According to Deer Lodge coach Kim Lamb, her team pulled away because they became more aggressive as the match progressed.
"This was a great win to have early in the season. All the sets were very close against a good Eureka team, so I am so proud of these girls for finishing out the win," Lamb said. "We started the game a little tentative with our attacks, but once we became more aggressive on offense, the rest fell into place."
Deer Lodge had 41 kills, 12 from Taryn Lamb and 11 from Skyla Pierson. Mary Hansen had 33 of Deer Lodge's 35 assists and Kelly Lamb had five aces. Deer Lodge will play Thompson Falls on Saturday at home.
Also Saturday:
Butte 2, Billings Skyview 0: BELGRADE — Butte's first match on Saturday was a win against Billings Skyview, where the Bulldogs won 2-0 (25-22, 28-27). Kennadie McMahon had seven points, six kills and eight assists in the victory. Brooke McGrath had six points, five kills and 12 assists for the Bulldogs.
Butte 0, Billings West 2: BELGRADE — Billings West defeated Butte 2-0 (25-23, 25-20) Saturday afternoon. Ashley Olson had seven points and seven assists in the loss, and Mollee Conlan added six points and ten assists for the Bulldogs.
Butte 1, Billings Senior 2: BELGRADE —Billings Senior beat Butte 2-1 on Saturday evening 25-13, 23-25, 15-11. Kennadie McMahon had seven points and 14 assists in the loss while Teagan Kennis added seven points and 11 assists for the Bulldogs.
Jefferson 2, Three Forks 0: THREE FORKS — Jefferson beat Three Forks in three sets, 25-13, 25-11, 25-11. Dakota Edmiston had 15 kills, Gracie Leiva had 12 assists and Emma McCauley had 14 digs for Jefferson. Syndey Mace served well for Jefferson recording three aces.
Anaconda 3, Troy 0: TROY — Anaconda defeated Troy in three sets; 25-20, 25-7, 25-12. The win was a good sign for Anaconda after their Friday night loss to Eureka, according to coach Korey Rivers. Anaconda will host Thompson Falls on Saturday.