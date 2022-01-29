Prep roundup: Deer Lodge girls basketball uses big second half to beat Arlee

Taryn Lamb had the hot hand with 24 points, Nia McClanahan added 11 and Natalie Spring had nine to account for all of the Wardens' points in a 44-27 win over the Scarlets on Saturday in Deer Lodge.

Raven Parson scored 12 for Arlee, which was tied with Deer Lodge after one quarter and at halftime but saw the game slip away in the second half.

Also Saturday:

Boys basketball

No. 2 Dillon 67, Livingston 35: Connor Curnow's 28 points helped pave the way for the Beavers (9-2). He scored the bulk of his points (26) in the first three quarters. Curnow knocked down three 3-pointers. The Beavers charged out to a 22-8 bulge in the first quarter . The victors also received 14 points from Jonathan Kirkley and 11 from Eli Nourse. Payton Kokut scored 19 points for the visiting Rangers.

Thompson Falls 71, Anaconda 57: Jesse Claridge led four players in double figures with 14 points and the Bluehawks blew open a tie game in the fourth quarter to down the Copperheads. Nathan Schraeder, Bryson LeCoure and Josh Wilhite scored 11 points apiece, and Adam Childers added nine for Thompson Falls, which outscored Anaconda 26-12 over the final eight minutes. River Hurley scored 19, Gabe Galle 12 and Cory Galle nine for the Copperheads.

Arlee 74, Deer Lodge 72 (OT): Levi Fullerton signed the nets for 30 points, Benny Old Person-Harlow backed him with 18 and Jace Arca chipped in with 14 for the Warriors in their extra-session win over the Wardens. Logan Nicholson helped Deer Lodge keep pace with 27 points, Tucker West added 17, and Eli Hathaway and Ripley Ford chipped in with 10 each.

Victor 42, Philipsburg 40: Carson Varner's 10 points helped the Pirates rally in the fourth quarter to nip the Prospectors. Caleb Rockwood, Jordan Mclane and Canyon Parks all added eight for the balanced Victor offense. Hayden Mason led all scorers with 17 points for Philipsburg, which also received nine from Andrew Tallon and eight from Cayhel White.

Girls basketball

No. 4 Dillon 76, Livingston 34: Ainsley Shipman led four players in double figures with 14 points and seven Beavers had at least eight points in a pounding of the Rangers. Kylie Konen scored 12 and Halle Fitzgerald and Sydney Petersen added 10 each for Dillon, which led 25-2 after one quarter. Lauryn Petersen had nine points and Jordyn Walker and Evey Hansen eight each. Taylor Young's 17 points led all scorers for Livingston.

No. 5 Anaconda 59, No. 6 Thompson Falls 55: Maniyah Lunceford scored 20 points, Sami Johnson added 14 and the Copperheads rallied in the fourth quarter to down the Bluehawks in a hotly contested battle of ranked teams. Kora Kelly added 10 for Anaconda, which trailed by three points entering the final eight minutes. Ellie Baxter scored 16, Avery Burgess 13 and Chesney Lowe 12 for Thompson Falls.

No. 7 Big Timber 53, Whitehall 42: Emily Cooley took her turn atop the Herders' scoring leaders withi 18 points and Kameryn Ketcham added 15 in a win over the Trojans. Alyssa Boshart added 11 for Big Timber, which led by 20 after three quarters. Lindsay Briggs scored 11, Maxine Hoagland 10 and Julia Hoagland eight for Whitehall.

No. 1 Jefferson 66, Choteau 32: Dakota Edmisten fueled the offense with 16 points, and Rachel Van Blaricom and Brynna Wolf added 11 each as the Panthers remained unbeaten with a rout of the Bulldogs. Jefferson jumped to a 22-7 first-quarter lead and was up 25 by halftime. Emma Gunderson scored 13 and Ada Bieler nine for Choteau.

White Sulphur Springs 59, Sheridan 40: Kendra Manger was nearly unstoppable with 27 points and Natalie Fisher had her back with 17 as the Hornets stung the Panthers. White Sulphur Springs led by only six after one quarter and nine after three but outscored Sheridan by 10 over the final eight minutes.

Philipsburg 54, Victor 29: Reece Pitcher found the nets for 17 points, Asha Comings added 15 and Rachel Ward scored 12 as the Prospectors built an 11-point lead after one quarter and rolled past the Pirates. Nola Smorowski scored 10 and Bella Scichilone eight for Victor.

Ennis 45, West Yellowstone 35: Marlyssa Ledgerwood singed the nets for 31 points and Shae Lovett had nine as the Mustangs outlasted the Wolverines. Grace Dawkins and Trista Finney scored 10 apiece for West Yellowstone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0