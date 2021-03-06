Prep roundup: Deer Lodge boys basketball takes 2nd at Western B divisional tournament

The Deer lodge boys basketball team overcame a rough first half but ultimately came up short in the Western B divisional tournament final, falling 39-33 to Florence-Carlton.

The Wardens were held scoreless in the first quarter and trailed 28-10 at halftime, but were able to right the ship after that.

In the third quarter, it was the Falcons who were held scoreless. The Wardens chipped away and cut the deficit to one point, but that was as close as they would come. Florence pulled away down the stretch for the win.

Deer Lodge will be a No. 2 seed at the state tournament in Billings next week.

Ozzie King paced the Wardens offense and led all scorers with 15 points. Beau Neal and Eli Pedersen had 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Also Saturday:

Girls basketball

Joliet 59, Whitehall 44: BILLINGS — Skyler Wright had a career day with 32 points and 13 rebounds to power Joliet over Whitehall to earn a berth in the Western B consolation final against Roundup. Wright was 15-for-16 from the free-throw line and dished three assists for the J-Hawks, who trailed by six at halftime but won the third quarter by 11 and fourth by 10. Merrin Schwend helped with 13 points for Joliet. Jada Clarkson had 21 points and seven steals for the Trojans. No. 1 Big Timber won the Southern B tournament.

