Prep roundup: Deer Lodge boys basketball rallies to beat St. Ignatius

Missoula Sentinel 41, Butte 25: MISSOULA — Brooke Stayner led a balanced Spartans attack with 12 points. Olivia Huntsinger had 11 points, and Kodi Fraser and Challis Westwater managed seven apiece. MacKenzie Tutty paced the Bulldogs with seven points. Butte held Sentinel in check at the start, and led 5-4 after a quarter. However big second and fourth quarters by the Spartans doomed the Bulldogs. Sentinel outscored Butte 26-4 during those periods combined. Laura Rosenleaf added six points for the Bulldogs while Kodie Hoagland and Ashley Olson each had four. Brooke McGrath chipped in with two points for Butte in its season finale.