Prep roundup: Deer Lodge boys basketball rallies to beat St. Ignatius

Ozzie King scored 16 points and the Deer Lodge boys basketball team regrouped for a 48-37 first-round triumph over St. Ignatius in the first round of the Western B divisional tournament after falling behind by 11 points after one quarter.
Aidan Thompson added 10 for the Wardens, who pulled within three by halftime and then took a six-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Zoran LaFrombois led the Bulldogs with 16 points.
Also Thursday:
Boys basketball
Bigfork 45, Anaconda 35: EUREKA — Levi Taylor scored nine points to lead a balanced Bigfork offense and the Vikings dug themselves out of a first-quarter hole to rally past Anaconda in a Western B first-round game. Seven players scored at least four points for Bigfork. Braedon Sawyer scored 11 for the Copperheads.
Girls basketball
Anaconda 54, Thompson Falls 36: EUREKA — The Copperheads are headed to state. Sami Johnson scored 16 points, Mia Sullivan-Sanders had 12 and Anaconda held the Blue Hawks to just 10 points in the second and third quarters combined. Alyssa Peterson scored 11 points for the Copperheads, who face Eureka in the Western B divisional title game Friday night. Megan Baxter led Thompson Falls with 16 points.
Missoula Sentinel 41, Butte 25: MISSOULA — Brooke Stayner led a balanced Spartans attack with 12 points. Olivia Huntsinger had 11 points, and Kodi Fraser and Challis Westwater managed seven apiece. MacKenzie Tutty paced the Bulldogs with seven points. Butte held Sentinel in check at the start, and led 5-4 after a quarter. However big second and fourth quarters by the Spartans doomed the Bulldogs. Sentinel outscored Butte 26-4 during those periods combined. Laura Rosenleaf added six points for the Bulldogs while Kodie Hoagland and Ashley Olson each had four. Brooke McGrath chipped in with two points for Butte in its season finale.
Bigfork 51, Deer Lodge 14: EUREKA — Scout Nadeau led the way with 12 points and Emma Berreth contributed nine as Bigfork clamped down on Deer Lodge. Maddison Chappius added eight for the Valkyries, who led 6-1 after one quarter and by 16 points at halftime. Bigfork blanked the Wardens 18-0 in the fourth quarter. Taryn Lamb scored nine for Deer Lodge.