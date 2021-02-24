Prep roundup: Charlo takes down Twin Bridges in Western C girls basketball

Twin Bridges coach Rob Lott and Charlo coach Bret Thompson have squared off a time or two in their days as coaches.

“We play so similar,” said Thompson. “I guess that’s just one of those things where we’ve coached against each other long enough that it’s just a style of basketball. And now we both have a chance to go to state.”

“It’s great,” said Lott with a grin. “It might be the only advantage to being an old coach. Him and I have played so many times I couldn’t even tell you. He knows what I’m going to do, and vice-versa. It’s pretty cool.”

On Wednesday in Deer Lodge, Thompson’s Vikings got the best of the Falcons, 42-30, in a first-round matchup of the Western C divisional tournament.

“I was pleased with how we played and how we competed,” Lott said. “We gave ourselves a chance.”

The Vikings’ size and experience proved to be the difference during an 18-2 fourth-quarter run that doomed Twin Bridges. The three seniors combined for 34 of Charlo’s 42 points, with a bulk of that scoring coming down the stretch in the final period.

Connor and Carlee Fryberger finished with 12 and nine points, respectively. Liev Smith led Charlo with 13 points.