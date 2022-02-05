Prep roundup: Butte's Mason Christian secures 182-pound title in triple OT

In the match of the day at the Western AA divisionals in Missoula, Butte junior Mason Christian toughed out a triple-overtime win against Flathead junior Noah Poe-Hatten for the 182 divisional title.

Christian led 3-2 in the third period before Poe-Hatten scored an escape, leading to overtime. After neither wrestler scored in the sudden victory period, Christian fell down 4-3 by allowing an escape in the first tiebreaker period but evened the scored with his own escape with two seconds remaining. That set up the ultimate tiebreaker, and Christian scored an escape to earn the 5-4 win.

“I didn’t even know if I won because I’ve never been in that position. I had to ask if I won,” he said. “It was just crazy. The fans were going crazy. We have the best fans in the state. It’s so awesome. To hear those ‘Butte’ chants, it’s the greatest thing ever.”

It was the third time in three matches that Christian and Poe-Hatten had the outcome decided by a single point. Poe-Hatten won the first meeting, a 1-0 decision in the Jug Beck finals, and Christian got him back with a one-point win last week.

Both of them are seeking their first state titles and seem destined to match up again in the finals. Christian was third at 182 in last year’s state tournament, while Poe-Hatten was the state runner-up at 160.

“I’ve still got my work cut out for me because Noah’s insane, he’s a really good wrestler,” Christian said. “Every time, there’s always something new with him I’ve got to plan for. I know I’m going six minutes and it’s going to be tough because he’s a really good wrestler.

“He’s pushed me a lot this year because he’s that guy there that I want to beat. Every day when I’m in the room, I’m thinking, ‘What can I do to get better to beat him again?’ It’s going to be a good match at state for sure.”

Also Saturday:

Boys basketball

No. 3 Butte Central 70, Livingston 40: Dougie Peoples lit it up for 30 points, Bryson Sestrich had 11 and the Maroons routed the Rangers. Payton Kokut led the way for Livingston with 15 points and Ryan Brown added eight.

Jefferson 70, Big Timber 47: Tyler Harrington led all scorers with 16 points and the Panthers cruised to a blowout win. Wade Rykal also managed 15 points for Jefferson. Trevor Mosness had a team-high 10 for Big Timber.

No. 1 Manhattan Christian 69, Ennis 23: The Eagles remained undefeated behind Logan Leep's 20 points. The Eagles took a lot of doubt out of the final outcome with their 21-6 first-quarter surge. It was 37-14 by halftime. Tebarek Hill notched 12 points for the Eagles. Mason Venema added 10. Andrew Beardsley of Ennis had 12 points.

Girls basketball

Kalispell Glacier 42, Butte 37: Bethany Sorenson and Noah Fincher each had 13 points as the Wolfpack edged the Bulldogs. Laura Rosenleaf paced Butte with 10 points and Emmarie Richards added 7.

No. 6 Big Timber 63, No. 1 Jefferson: Bailey Finn pumped in 27 points to help the defending champion Herders hand Jefferson its first loss of the season after 16 consecutive wins for the Panthers. Emily Cooley finished with 14 points and Kameryn Ketcham added 10 for Big Timber, which avenged a one-point loss earlier this season to the Panthers. Jefferson was led by Dakota Edmisten, who had 17 points, and Austie May, who had 13.

No. 4 Manahttan Christian 56, Ennis 19: The Eagles turned a close game into a runaway with a strong second half by outscoring the Mustangs 36-7. Grace Aamot paced the Eagles with 17 points, and she was followed by Ava Bellach with 12 and Dana Lerum with 11. Marlyssa Ledgerwood led Ennis with seven points. Manhattan Christian led 20-12 at the break.

Gardiner 52, Whitehall 36: Sophia Darr pumped in 27 points and the Bruins eventually pulled away from the Trojans. Maley Briggs had 11 points to lead Whitehall, which trailed by one at the half but couldn't keep pace with Darr and the Bruins.

No. 10 Seeley-Swan 67, Philipsburg 46: The Blackhawks erupted for 23 second-quarter points and four Seeley-Swan players finished in double figures. Sariah Maughan led the way with 21 points. She was followed by Emily Maughan (17), Kyla Conley (10) and Tegan Mauldin (10).

No. 8 Shields Valley 55, Lima 17: Jaeli Jenkins scored 13 points and Aspen Sanderson added 12 for the Rebels, who allowed just five first-half points.

Wrestling

Jefferson wins back-to-back Western B-C titles: After qualifying 10 wrestlers Friday to the state tournament, the Panthers edged Cut Bank for the Western B-C divisional title Saturday in Butte. Jefferson finished with 204 points, five better than Cut Bank. The Panthers also qualified one more for the state tournament, Leighton LaFromboise at 120. The West will send nine at 120 because the East is only sending seven, so LaFromboise was able to qualify through the consolation bracket.

