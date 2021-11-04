Prep roundup: Butte volleyball keeps it rolling; Jefferson navigates gauntlet

The Bulldogs avenged a pair of heartbreaking, five-set losses to Kalispell Glacier during regular season by defeating the Wolfpack in straight sets for a 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 victory in the first round of the Western AA divisional tournament in Kalispell.

The first two games were a grind, as Butte stumbled out of the gate. The Bulldogs found themselves down 8-3 in the first game, prompting a timeout.

"The message was to stay patient, stay calm, let our process just take hold and go where we needed to go," said Butte coach Shane Jorgensen. "You could see they were a little bit off to start the day, and we just needed to chip away like we've been doing for the last half of the season. I don't want all the points back at once – two or three at a time and just continually let that happen."

Butte grinded its way back into the game until it was 21-21. After another timeout, the Bulldogs went on a 4-0 run to seal the first set.

"One point at a time," Jorgensen said. "We don't want to look three, four or five points out. We got to play each point for what it is."

The second set was closer on the scoreboard, but the Bulldogs appeared in control for most of the way. Glacier made it interesting by cutting the lead to 24-23 before Butte finished things off.

The third set was complete dominance by the Bulldogs, highlighted by beautiful passing.

"They've been working hard these last three or four weeks on their passing," Jorgensen said. "In both serve-receive and then just throughout play. And it shows. In the structure of practice, we played a lot more live games where they had a chance to just get out and grind in out and play back and forth, and get used to diving for balls — little things like that."

Mollee Conlan had team-highs in aces and digs, with two and 13. Brooke McGrath managed nine kills and Kennadie McMahon had eight. Teagan Kennis racked up 19 assists and Olivia Quinn had 11. Ashley Olson was devastating at the net with five blocks.

The Bulldogs face Missoula Sentinel on Friday in the undefeated semifinals at 3 p.m. With one more win, Butte is headed to the state tournament.

Also Thursday:

Jefferson navigates Southern B gauntlet

The Jefferson Panthers have a chance to bookend their Southern B divisional tournament with wins over the two programs that have controlled Class B for over a decade. The Panthers started their day in Worden with a four-set win over Joliet 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19. They followed up that performance with another 3-1 victory, this time over Colstrip, to officially punch their ticket to the state tourney. Jefferson can put an exclamation point on divisionals if it can come away with a win over host Huntley Project in the title game Friday at 4 p.m.

Dillon sweeps Libby before falling to Polson

After a dominant straight set victory over Libby in Ronan, the Beavers couldn't get over the hump against Polson. Already in a 1-0 hole, Dillon was on the verge of taking the second set. Ahead 24-21, the Beavers ultimately dropped the second game 27-25. Finally, after leading 22-14 in the third set, Dillon met its demise 25-23. The Beavers will try to keep their season alive Friday against the winner of Stevensville vs. Columbia Falls.

Anaconda, Deer Lodge into Western B consolation bracket

After winning their first match Friday in Thompson falls, a 3-1 victory over Bigfork, the Copperheads were swept by host Thompson Falls. Deer Lodge lost its first round match in straight sets to Eureka. The Wardens play a loser out game against St. Ignatius on Friday at 10 a.m. The winner of that match faces Anaconda.

